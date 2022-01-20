Sand Devil alumna playing wing for Mesa

By Barbara Boxleitner

The canceled 2020-21 basketball season proved beneficial to Myka Taliman.

The Page High School alumna used the lost season to improve her conditioning and skills, which showed in her play for Mesa Community College this season.

A point guard as a freshman, the sophomore has played more of a wing this year, according to Kori Stephenson, Mesa head women’s basketball coach.

“She worked hard through the COVID year. She developed her ball handling and shooting,” the coach said. “Her body got stronger.”

The 5-foot-10 Taliman started 10 of the 11 games she played this season and averaged 5.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. As a freshman, she averaged 5.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 30 games, including 15 starts.

During the COVID season, she said she practiced shooting with her younger sister, current Page senior Miquedah Taliman, “just because she’s a shooter. I got to do all the workouts she did, which helped a lot.”

Not a primary scorer for Mesa, she ranked fifth on the squad in field goal attempts per game but converted 38%, second among those with at least as many tries per game.

Taliman has worked on her perimeter shooting. In the four times she had her highest point totals, she converted two 3-pointers.

She had a season-high 12 points in consecutive wins Nov. 23 and Dec. 1. She converted six of eight field-goal attempts – though no 3-point tries – for a season-best 75.0 shooting percentage in the former. She sank two 3-pointers in the latter.

“Myka is a very, very intelligent player,” Stephenson said. “She’s got a good little pull-up jumper. She has the ability to catch and shoot.”

Taliman had seven season-high assists in the opener, leading players from both teams, and six assists in the Dec. 1 game.

When the team plays man defense, she said she usually guards a shooter “just because of my length.”

She had a season-high six rebounds and two steals against South Mountain. In the next game, she had four rebounds and season highs of three steals and two blocked shots.

“Her length helps her defensively. She can get out there and pressure shots,” the coach said. “She’s deceiving.”

Taliman, who graduates in May, cited her technique for her defensive plays. “Having my left hand up has been a big help,” she said.