Slideshow | Arizona Basketball Playoffs: Holbrook, Alchesay, Chinle win

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Holbrook Roadrunner Noah Brown (3) and Camp Verde Cowboy Corey Johnson (2) go for the rebound on Tuesday during the 2022 Arizona Interscholastic Association 3A quarterfinal game in Prescott Valley, Ariz. The No. 6 seed Roadrunners take on the No. 2 seed Coolidge Bears on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at the Arizona Veteran’s Memorial in Phoenix.