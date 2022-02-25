Slideshow | Arizona Basketball Playoffs: Holbrook, Alchesay, Chinle win

Here are scenes from the Arizona basketball playoffs.
(Select any photo to launch a full-screen slideshow.)
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Holbrook’s Tyler Tapaha (30) looks to pass the ball around a Camp Verde Cowboy defender on Tuesday at the Findley Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Ariz.
Navajo Times | Krista Allen Page sophomore guard Jade Reid (23) attempts to pass the ball against the Chinle Lady Wildcats during second round of the 3A girls’ basketball state playoffs inside the Sand Devils gymnasium in Page, Ariz. on Feb. 18. The Lady Wildcats defeated the Lady Sand Devils, 51-42.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow Lady Bulldog Kylie Begay goes for a shot against the Alchesay Lady Falcons at the Findlay Toyota Center during the 2022 Arizona Interscholastic Association 3A quarterfinal game on Monday in Prescott Valley, Ariz.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero 2021-2022 Miss Whitemountain Apache Precious Perez cheers for the Alchesay Lady Falcons on Monday during the 2022 Arizona Interscholastic Association 3A quarterfinal game against the Winslow Lady Bulldogs at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Alchesay plays the No. 7 seed Holbrook Lady Roadrunners on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Arizona Veteran’s Memorial in Phoenix, Ariz.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Holbrook Roadrunner Noah Brown (3) and Camp Verde Cowboy Corey Johnson (2) go for the rebound on Tuesday during the 2022 Arizona Interscholastic Association 3A quarterfinal game in Prescott Valley, Ariz. The No. 6 seed Roadrunners take on the No. 2 seed Coolidge Bears on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at the Arizona Veteran’s Memorial in Phoenix.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Holbrook Roadrunner head coach Delmar Johnson and the team cheer on their teammates on Tuesday during second half action against the Camp Verde Cowboys in Prescott Valley, Ariz.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Holbrook Lady Roadrunner Talynn Spencer, who stands at 4’11” tall, works her way through the triple defense of the Gilbert Christian Lady Knights on Monday in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Holbrook defeated Gilbert Christian, 49-40, and will play No. 6 seed Alchesay Lady Falcons on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Ariznoa Veteran’s Memorial in Phoenix.