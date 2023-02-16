The Mustangs win 3A North Region crown ahead of state playoffs

CHINLE

Four area teams made the 3A Conference state playoffs, but all eyes were on the 3A North Region championship game on Saturday.

The Monument Valley Mustangs defended its 3A North Region crown, defeating the Chinle Wildcats, 65-53, on its home turf at the Chinle Wildcat Den.

Both teams as well as the Page Sand Devils and the Holbrook Roadrunners secured spots for the playoffs.

Chinle head coach Raul Mendoza said they used the MV game as a way to clean up some of the flaws they have.

“I think we will use this game just to try to get better at what we need to do,” he said.

Things did not go as planned, however.

At first jump the starters for the Mustangs took command of the game as Albrandon Byjoe, Roberto Flores, Jaden Redhouse, Dorian Sullivan, and Sequoia Jacobs quickly posted 21 points in the opening quarter.

Chinle’s Jostaiah Harvey and Cashin White put up all of their team’s six points.

Byjoe said the game plan was to keep Chinle from scoring, which they did throughout the game.

“We had the mindset of getting the job done and playing the best defense,” said Monument Valley High senior. “We did a good job of that, and we came out the dub.”

Byjoe walked away with 21 points and was the game’s highest scorer. He was 10 for 12 at the line.

“I think getting to the line was good as well because I made my shots, and I contributed in (that) way,” he said.

Mendoza had hoped they wouldn’t get off to a bad start, but as the fouls began piling on three of his key players, the game didn’t go their way.

“You can’t get off to a bad start to a team like Monument Valley,” he said.

The Mustangs went to the locker room with a 15-point advantage over the Wildcats, 36-21.

In the second half, Chinle had a moment of a hot streak and came within 9 points before fizzling out at the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth, MV frustrated Chinle and made it pay at the foul line as they made six before the final buzzer.

The 6-foot-2 Harvey, a junior at Chinle High, got into foul trouble but scored 10 points before halftime. In the second half, he could only contribute two points. His teammate Delayne Bahe also collected four fouls and was 4 for 10 at the free-throw line. He finished the game with 12 points.

Mustangs head coach Randolph Gilmore said their play on the defense end throughout the game is the reason why they were able to successfully defend their title for a second year in a row.

“We pretty much played a whole game of good defense. That’s what solidified our win,” Gilmore said.

Chinle will be traveling to Thatcher, Arizona, to take on the No. 16 seed Thatcher Eagles this evening at 7 p.m.

Mendoza said if his starting five players can play as a group, they’re a good team.

“We have a starting five (that) are pretty good. We’re pretty balanced. They all can do certain things,” he said. “They all play well together. That’s where we’re successful.

“But our biggest thing is trying to get them to do it as a group, to work as a group, and learn to play as a group,” Mendoza added.

Monument Valley has a bye and will host the winner between Globe and Benjamin Franklin on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Coach Gilmore said they played Benjamin Franklin from Queen Creek, Arizona, in December.

“We kind of know what Benjamin Franklin is like, but again, that was earlier in the season,” Gilmore said. “Now they may be like a lot different or something, so we just gotta be ready.”

The No. 14 seed Page hosts the No. 19 seed Blue Ridge. Their game also starts at 7 p.m., and No. 5 seed Holbrook has a bye and will play the winner between ALA – West Foothills or Florence on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s winners will travel to Prescott Valley and play at the Findlay Toyota Center on Feb. 21 in the quarterfinals.

The winners will travel to Phoenix on Feb. 24 and play in the Final Four at the Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum.

The championship game is slated for Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.