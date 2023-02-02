Tohatchi girls looking for consistency

TOHATCHI, N.M.

In convincing fashion, the Tohatchi Lady Cougars made quick work of the Wingate Lady Bears.

The Cougars were in full control from the onset of Saturday’s district game as Tohatchi opened up a 14-1 cushion in the first four minutes before cruising to a 57-27 win.

“We’ve been struggling with our starts, but they came out focused, and they had a lot of energy,” Tohatchi coach Tanisha Bitsoi said of her squad. “Our shots were falling too, and when they’re falling, the momentum kind of stays on our side.

“I’m proud of the effort they had, especially when we can put pressure on like that defensively,” she said. “It creates our offense, and it’s the first time we’ve come out like that since last year.”

Bitsoi said getting that start was what they needed after coming off a 64-57 win over Zuni the night before.

“We had opportunities to extend our lead,” Bitsoi said of the previous game. “I did a lot of rotating, but hats off the No. 32 (Takai Martinez). She shot lights out, and she was scoring.

“She played a good game against us, but the girls kept fighting,” she added. “They kept fighting and we stayed the course. We were able to get the win, and Zuni competed well against us.”

As for Wingate, they posted a 42-39 upset win over No. 6 Thoreau on Jan. 25 for its first district win. On that same night, Newcomb bested Zuni 44-42 for its second district win.

“This district is tough,” Bitsoi said. “The consistency has to be there for us. You know, we’re sophomore and junior strong, but I don’t like to use that as an excuse.

“We’re young, but I feel like they’re going to get it as we move further into March,” she added.

Last season, the Cougars got as far as the state semifinals, losing to Santa Fe Indian School by a 43-41 count.

“Obviously, that’s something that still sticks to them,” she said of her squad. “It’s something they haven’t forgotten.”

Tohatchi junior point guard Brooke Bedonie remembers that game vividly as well. After being sidelined for three weeks last season, Bedonie went 2-of-17 in her second game back from a knee injury.

“We don’t want to experience that feeling again,” she said. “Losing like that hurts, and that is what made us work harder this year.”

As for her health, the junior guard said she’s feeling good.

“I’m glad that I’m able to play with no injuries, and I’m glad I’m here for my team,” she said.

On Saturday, Bedonie finished with eight points, which included a pair of 3s. Her second trey earned the Cougars a 32-11 cushion with under two minutes to play in the opening half.

At the break, Tohatchi led 34-11.

Bedonie’s two free throws in the fourth quarter instituted a running clock at 54-18 before Wingate closed out the game on a 9-3 run.

“I’m proud of the way played today,” Bitsoi said, while noting that she’s been building her bench.

“We’ve been working with them,” she said. “At the beginning, we had some challenges and now everyone is getting more confidence.

“We’re resting players,” she added. “I’m confident with the 11 players that we have.”

Of the 11 players, eight of them scored headed by the 10 point efforts turned in by junior Crra Cecil and sophomores Kayanna Capitan and Wynter Rose Sheka.

As the paper went to press, the Cougars would have hosted No. 1 Navajo Prep. Earlier this season, Tohatchi came up on the short end of a 52-40 defeat.

“It wasn’t one of our better games,” Sheka said. “Something got into our heads, but I know we can play with more confidence.”

Bitsoi concurred while adding that they had to make some adjustments in playing ‘Prep.

“Of course, everyone is looking for that No. 1 seed in district,” she said. “We have to work on some stuff, but I feel like we’re headed in the right direction.”

As one of a few teams that have built a consistency in making deep runs in the state tournament, the Cougars are looking for a seventh appearance in the state semifinals under Bitsoi’s direction.

In her tenure, the Cougars have also played in three state title games, having won the state title in 2017.

“I think we’ve established that competitive nature to where we like to get back to (title game) every year,” she said. “I don’t see why we can’t do that this year, so I’m looking forward to the upcoming weeks.”