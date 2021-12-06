Cream of the crop: Hamilton setter, Laguna-Acoma libero named POY

WINDOW ROCK

A versatile playmaker and an assists leader heads this year’s crop of volleyball players.

Hamilton High junior setter Melia Barlow and Laguna-Acoma’s Aliyah Hershey were both tabbed the Times’ Player of the Year award.

Both players helped their teams to their respective state titles this past season.

“I don’t know what to say,” Barlow said. “I’m so shocked, and I’m so surprised. It’s an honor to receive this award because they’re so many other players deserving of this award.

I’m just super happy,” she added.

The Tuba City transplant finished the season with 1,189 assists while directing the Hamilton offense as the Huskies repeated as the Arizona 6A Conference state champs.

“She’s just a great kid,” Hamilton coach Sharon Vanis said of Barlow. “She stepped into a role that maybe she didn’t want. I think she has, and she just blossomed and excelled, so I’m happy to have her at Hamilton.”

The Hamilton setter credits several people in helping her receive this award, especially her dad, Harlan Barlow.

“He’s basically coached me ever since I was little,” Barlow said. “I also want to acknowledge my high school coach. She’s definitely pushed me to play at a higher level. I want to thank my family for being there and just supporting me in my choices I’ve made in volleyball.”

Hershey, meanwhile, played different roles in leading the Lady Hawks to the New Mexico Class 2A state title.

“From the beginning of the season she showed her leadership, being that it was her senior year,” LA coach Esther Lorenzo said of her pupil. “She was a person that a lot of the girls looked up to and they followed her example.”

Lorenzo said her pupil had to move around a bit as the team dealt with injuries and other issues.

“We had to have her set for a while and she had to hit from the outside but her main position was libero,” Lorenzo said.

“She’s just an awesome young lady. She’s just always shown that leadership.”

This past season, Laguna-Acoma finished the season at 23-4 overall and as the No. 3 seed the Hawks swept top-seed Tularosa and No. 2 Texico en route to the school’s first state title in that sport under the direction of Lorenzo.

With that she was tabbed the co-coach of the year along with Rock Point’s Kyler Arthur.

“It’s an honor,” Lorenzo said. “I’ve had a lot of help from my assistants, and I’ve had a lot of help from our athletic director, who was the former head coach. She really helped me throughout this season.

“This was my first year, so I didn’t know what to expect, so I appreciate what she’s done for me,” she added. “She’s been there for me throughout it all.”

Like the Laguna-Acoma coach, Arthur led the Rock Point volleyball team to its first state title.

The top-seeded Lady Cougars won an epic five-set battle in the Arizona 1A Conference title game against No. 2 seed Tempe Prep.

“This is an award that is not won alone,” Arthur said when asked about his feeling of being named COY. “I mean, it’s a team award. It’s not just me. It’s the entire coaching staff and the organization altogether.

Arthur said this year’s squad was dynamic, while noting that they had the right chemistry to win the state crown.

“I think it just goes back to what I said earlier,” he said. “We had unfinished business and, you know, and it basically showed that hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.

“These girls put in the work,” he added. “I worked with most of them when they were in the eighth grade. A majority of them are juniors and sophomores and they stepped up.

We gave them their roles and they were confident in where they needed to play.”

All-Stars

Hailey Apachito, Alamo Navajo

Koolonna Apachito, Alamo Navajo

Nizhoni Yellow, Aztec

Dionne Archibeque, Bloomfield

Shaundiin Yazzie, Chinle

Cauy Jones, Chinle

Sierra Costillo, Cuba

Angelica Chavez, Cuba

Madison Arviso, Crownpoint

Kaicee Pablo, Crownpoint

Akelhla Levato, Dulce

Kylie Goodluck, Farmington

Kailey Becenti, Farmington

Gracelyn Nez, Flagstaff

Jordan Joe, Gallup

Hailey Long, Gallup

Lynda Mike, Gallup

Lauren Burns, Ganado

Mya Dalgai, Ganado

Melia Barlow, Hamilton

Nevaeh Lomavaya, Hopi

Adriona Nargo, Kirtland Central

Malyha Benally, Kirtland Central

Talyssa Dowdy, Kirtland Central

Aaliyah Hershey, Laguna-Acoma

Geralynn Day, Laguna-Acoma

Hailey Kelsey, Laguna-Acoma

Sylvia Gedman, Laguna-Acoma

Jonnie Willie, Magdalena

Jordyn Dugi, Millennium

Anna Marie Peters, Miyamura

Lauryn Hightower, Miyamura

Aiyanna Nash, Monument Valley

Kayelani Maiava, Monument Valley

Shree Yazzie, Monument Valley

Melendy Harvey, Monument Valley

Demetria “Beesh” Brown, Navajo Pine

Valerie Arthur, Navajo Pine

Alexis Sandoval, Navajo Prep

Mia Morris, Navajo Prep

Shi’shon Bitsoie, Page

Sofia Cambridge, Page

Leann Clitso, Page

Pauline Martinez, Pine Hill

Bailey Nez, Pine Hill

Mileila Chieg, Pinon

Kassidee Scott, Ramah

Kennedy Gibbons, Ramah

Alani Ahiyite, Ramah

Danielle Yazzie, Red Mesa

Shaniley Dugi, Red Mesa

Eden Sun, Rehoboth Christian

Kari Kallestewa, Rehoboth Christian

Tamira John, Rock Point

Arianne Begay, Rock Point

Shelby Chee, Rock Point

Taylyn Woody, Rock Point

June Yazzie, Rock Point

Taloah Yazzie, Shonto Prep

Jessica Terry, St. Michael Indian School

Kalynn Smith, St. Michael Indian School

Crystal Martinez, Thoreau

Trista Bennett, Tuba City

Alaina Dugi, Tuba City

Kayleigh Numkena, Tuba City

Kaylynn Nez, Valley

Robey Talkalai, Window Rock

Kylie Begay, Winslow

Kaitlyn Gia, Zuni