Cream of the crop: Hamilton setter, Laguna-Acoma libero named POY
WINDOW ROCK
A versatile playmaker and an assists leader heads this year’s crop of volleyball players.
Hamilton High junior setter Melia Barlow and Laguna-Acoma’s Aliyah Hershey were both tabbed the Times’ Player of the Year award.
Both players helped their teams to their respective state titles this past season.
“I don’t know what to say,” Barlow said. “I’m so shocked, and I’m so surprised. It’s an honor to receive this award because they’re so many other players deserving of this award.
I’m just super happy,” she added.
The Tuba City transplant finished the season with 1,189 assists while directing the Hamilton offense as the Huskies repeated as the Arizona 6A Conference state champs.
“She’s just a great kid,” Hamilton coach Sharon Vanis said of Barlow. “She stepped into a role that maybe she didn’t want. I think she has, and she just blossomed and excelled, so I’m happy to have her at Hamilton.”
The Hamilton setter credits several people in helping her receive this award, especially her dad, Harlan Barlow.
“He’s basically coached me ever since I was little,” Barlow said. “I also want to acknowledge my high school coach. She’s definitely pushed me to play at a higher level. I want to thank my family for being there and just supporting me in my choices I’ve made in volleyball.”
Hershey, meanwhile, played different roles in leading the Lady Hawks to the New Mexico Class 2A state title.
“From the beginning of the season she showed her leadership, being that it was her senior year,” LA coach Esther Lorenzo said of her pupil. “She was a person that a lot of the girls looked up to and they followed her example.”
Lorenzo said her pupil had to move around a bit as the team dealt with injuries and other issues.
“We had to have her set for a while and she had to hit from the outside but her main position was libero,” Lorenzo said.
“She’s just an awesome young lady. She’s just always shown that leadership.”
This past season, Laguna-Acoma finished the season at 23-4 overall and as the No. 3 seed the Hawks swept top-seed Tularosa and No. 2 Texico en route to the school’s first state title in that sport under the direction of Lorenzo.
With that she was tabbed the co-coach of the year along with Rock Point’s Kyler Arthur.
“It’s an honor,” Lorenzo said. “I’ve had a lot of help from my assistants, and I’ve had a lot of help from our athletic director, who was the former head coach. She really helped me throughout this season.
“This was my first year, so I didn’t know what to expect, so I appreciate what she’s done for me,” she added. “She’s been there for me throughout it all.”
Like the Laguna-Acoma coach, Arthur led the Rock Point volleyball team to its first state title.
The top-seeded Lady Cougars won an epic five-set battle in the Arizona 1A Conference title game against No. 2 seed Tempe Prep.
“This is an award that is not won alone,” Arthur said when asked about his feeling of being named COY. “I mean, it’s a team award. It’s not just me. It’s the entire coaching staff and the organization altogether.
Arthur said this year’s squad was dynamic, while noting that they had the right chemistry to win the state crown.
“I think it just goes back to what I said earlier,” he said. “We had unfinished business and, you know, and it basically showed that hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.
“These girls put in the work,” he added. “I worked with most of them when they were in the eighth grade. A majority of them are juniors and sophomores and they stepped up.
We gave them their roles and they were confident in where they needed to play.”
All-Stars
Hailey Apachito, Alamo Navajo
Koolonna Apachito, Alamo Navajo
Nizhoni Yellow, Aztec
Dionne Archibeque, Bloomfield
Shaundiin Yazzie, Chinle
Cauy Jones, Chinle
Sierra Costillo, Cuba
Angelica Chavez, Cuba
Madison Arviso, Crownpoint
Kaicee Pablo, Crownpoint
Akelhla Levato, Dulce
Kylie Goodluck, Farmington
Kailey Becenti, Farmington
Gracelyn Nez, Flagstaff
Jordan Joe, Gallup
Hailey Long, Gallup
Lynda Mike, Gallup
Lauren Burns, Ganado
Mya Dalgai, Ganado
Melia Barlow, Hamilton
Nevaeh Lomavaya, Hopi
Adriona Nargo, Kirtland Central
Malyha Benally, Kirtland Central
Talyssa Dowdy, Kirtland Central
Aaliyah Hershey, Laguna-Acoma
Geralynn Day, Laguna-Acoma
Hailey Kelsey, Laguna-Acoma
Sylvia Gedman, Laguna-Acoma
Jonnie Willie, Magdalena
Jordyn Dugi, Millennium
Anna Marie Peters, Miyamura
Lauryn Hightower, Miyamura
Aiyanna Nash, Monument Valley
Kayelani Maiava, Monument Valley
Shree Yazzie, Monument Valley
Melendy Harvey, Monument Valley
Demetria “Beesh” Brown, Navajo Pine
Valerie Arthur, Navajo Pine
Alexis Sandoval, Navajo Prep
Mia Morris, Navajo Prep
Shi’shon Bitsoie, Page
Sofia Cambridge, Page
Leann Clitso, Page
Pauline Martinez, Pine Hill
Bailey Nez, Pine Hill
Mileila Chieg, Pinon
Kassidee Scott, Ramah
Kennedy Gibbons, Ramah
Alani Ahiyite, Ramah
Danielle Yazzie, Red Mesa
Shaniley Dugi, Red Mesa
Eden Sun, Rehoboth Christian
Kari Kallestewa, Rehoboth Christian
Tamira John, Rock Point
Arianne Begay, Rock Point
Shelby Chee, Rock Point
Taylyn Woody, Rock Point
June Yazzie, Rock Point
Taloah Yazzie, Shonto Prep
Jessica Terry, St. Michael Indian School
Kalynn Smith, St. Michael Indian School
Crystal Martinez, Thoreau
Trista Bennett, Tuba City
Alaina Dugi, Tuba City
Kayleigh Numkena, Tuba City
Kaylynn Nez, Valley
Robey Talkalai, Window Rock
Kylie Begay, Winslow
Kaitlyn Gia, Zuni
You must be logged in to post a comment.