Crownpoint thrower tops discus field at 3A state meet

By Santiago Ramos Jr. Special to the Times

ALBUQUERQUE

A dominant finish landed a state title for Crownpoint senior Mykell Castillo.

Castillo claimed the discus crown with a winning throw of 104 feet 2 inches at the Class 3A New Mexico State Track and Field Championships. Castillo was the lone athlete to surpass 100 feet in the state finals as she set a new personal record.

“It’s honestly a dream come true,” Castillo said. “You know, having to miss out on state last year really hurt me emotionally and mentally. I didn’t get a chance to prove myself to other teams that I’ll be coming back.”

For personal reasons, the Crownpoint thrower said she didn’t compete in her last two meets her junior season, which included the district and state meet.

“I took it really personal missing out last year,” she said while adding that she started to train for her senior season last summer.

“I set a goal of bringing home a state title because it’s been two years since we got a (Crownpoint) girl to win a state title,” Castillo said of 2021 shot put champion Melyse Harlan.

“She was a person that pushed me and before she graduated she knew that I would win gold,” she said.

Castillo added a second place in the shot put with a toss of 31-08 on Saturday.

Crownpoint Lady Eagle Araalyn Arviso took sixth in the discus at 82-09.

In the 3200 meters, Navajo Prep junior Nicole Tsosie finished second with a PR of 12:14.49, easily destroy her previous PR of 12:41. Meanwhile, Sandia Prep sophomore Kate Henderson blew away the field with a winning time of 11:41.74.

Tsosie also placed fourth in the 1600 meters with another PR of 5:39.14, bettering her previous PR of 5:55. It became an unexpected and intense race for her.

“The first mile was really fast,” Tsosie said. “I wasn’t expecting it to be that fast. I felt it was going to be the first 800. I kept going. I was happy with my PRs.”

On the final turn, Tsosie was challenged by Santa Fe Prep freshman Sophie Bair.

“I heard her (Bair) coming,” Tsosie said. “I was just too tired the last 400, so I just kept going trying to keep my pace. I could hear her.

Like I stopped breathing right at the 150 so I could hear where she was. She was right behind me right at the curb.”

With Bair coming right behind her, Tsosie said she picked up her pace.

“I saw her arm come up and I got scared and I picked it up even more,” she said. “I sort of fumbled a little bit and I went.”

With that final spurt, Tsosie claimed her placement, new PR and defeated her Santa Fe Prep challenger.

Zuni freshman Emily Zunie took third in the 400 meters with a time of 1:01.64 and fifth in the 200 meters with a time of 27.54.

Zuni senior Shania Chavez finished third in the 1600 meters (5:34.14).

The Lady T-Birds picked up a pair of relay medals.

Zuni placed second in the sprint medley relay (4:31.02) and third in the 4×800(10:41.59) just behind Santa Fe Indian School (10:40.97). Santa Fe Indian freshman Kaydence Riley was fifth in the 400 meters (1:02.80). Riley took third in the high jump (4-10).

Santa Fe Indian sophomore Emma Lewis placed third in the shot put (30-11).

Thoreau senior Leah Delgarito finished third in the javelin (107-02).

Newcomb eighth grader Keyilnaazbah Howard placed sixth in the 800 meters (2:36.12) and fourth in the 3200 meters (12:49.11).