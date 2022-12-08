Final Four run earns Alamo Navajo COY award
(Editor’s note: The Navajo Times All-Stars for football will be released in next week’s issue.)
WINDOW ROCK
Nobody didn’t expect much from the Alamo Navajo volleyball team at this year’s state playoffs.
As one of the lower seeded teams for the New Mexico Class 1A state volleyball tournament, the Lady Cougars put the school on the map with a Final Four finish under second-year coach Danielle Gordon.
She was named coach of the year along with Rock Point’s Kyle Arthur and Laguna-Acoma’s Esther Lorenzo as the latter two coached their teams to another state title.
“I just feel very grateful to have the opportunity to even coach in the first place,” Gordon said. “Sports is a big thing for me and to be a part of that for the girls is just amazing.
“I’m grateful to even be considered,” she added.
The Gordon-coached team came in as the No. 11 seed and they knocked off No. 12 Ramah, No. 9 Santa Fe Waldorf and No. 3 Animas to reach the state semis against top-seed Melrose.
And although they were swept by Melrose, Alamo Navajo gained a lot of believer during its three-day run at the state playoffs.
“The girl wanted it, and they wanted to go in there and show what they got,” second-year Alamo Navajo coach Danielle Gordon said. “And the whole time everyone was asking, ‘Where’s Alamo Navajo?’ during the state tournament. You know, we showed them who Alamo Navajo was and it was really awesome to witness.”
Arthur guided the Rock Point Lady Cougars to a familiar place by winning the Arizona 1A state crown for the second year in a row.
This is Arthur’s second COY award and he gave credit to his players and assistant.
“I appreciate this, but like I said last year this is not an individual award,” he said. “It took a lot of hard work and it was a team effort and they all made it happen.
“I’m glad that we got the state championship again,” he added. “I mean, we won back-to-back titles and not too many schools can say that.”
Behind a hefty front-line, Lorenzo coached a senior-laden Laguna-Acoma team to another state title. With four players towering at least 5-foot-10, the Lady Hawks swept 2A powerhouse Texico in straight sets in the state finals.
“It’s bittersweet to see them leave. We won last year for our first state championship; to win it back-to-back, it’s that much sweeter,” Lorenzo said. “It means a lot to win back-to-back state titles and to have everyone out in our community. It means a lot to these girls to have the support and love they get.”
The recipients for the players of the year went to Rock Point’s Arianne Begay and Laguna-Acoma’s Silvia Gedmen.
“I’m really surprised that I got it,” Begay said. “I mean, they were a lot of other athletes out there.”
Arthur said his pupil deserved this recognition as his 6-foot-1 senior racked up 702 kills, 352 digs, 94 aces, 67 blocks and 29 assists.
“She’s a phenomenal player and everyone has seen that on the court,” the Rock Point coach said of Begay. “It was her senior year and she wanted to go out with a bang. She was one of the main components for us to go back-to-back.”
Gedmen, meanwhile, led a balanced LA team with 107 kills, 24 aces and 16 blocks.
Standing at 6-foot-2, the Laguna-Acoma middle hitter said she grew six inches since her eighth grade year and before she reached high school she was asked to join the volleyball and basketball teams at Laguna-Acoma High School.
“My eighth-grade year, I was getting recruited within my school because I was 5-8, 5-9,” she said. “They came to me and asked, ‘Do you want to play?’ And straight out, I said, “No!”. They said, ‘Give it two weeks. If you like it, then stay. But try it for now.’
“I like everything about playing—the sisterhood within the girls,” she added. “We just click. It feels good to have a side family—your home away from home to where you can be yourself and be around other people.”
All-Stars
Koolanna Apachito, Alamo Navajo
Hailey Apacito, Alamo Navajo
Elliana Guerro, Alamo Navajo
Sapphira Sandoval, Alamo Navajo
Madison Edwards, Aztec
Nizhoni Yellow, Aztec
Riley Engle, Aztec
Kelila Lewis, Aztec
Shaundiin Yazzie, Chinle
Qoah Yazzie, Chinle
Connie Burns, Chinle
Kaicee Pablo, Crownpoint
Arabela Balicat, Crownpoint
Jaliha Morgan, Crownpoint
Daliyah Morris, Gallup
Rylie Whitehair, Gallup
Seniah Haines, Gallup
Amya Hillis, Farmington
Linsey Yazzie, Farmington
Kamala Josheveama, Hopi
Melia Barlow, Hamilton
Macy Moore, Holbrook
Natalie Patterson, Holbrook
Tamryn Baldonado, Holbrook
Sylvia Gedman, Laguna Acoma
Bethany Mariano, Laguna Acoma
Geralynn Day, Laguna Acoma
Hailey Kelsey, Laguna Acoma
Jordyn Dugi, Millennium
Aaryanna Lansing, Kirtland Central
Emiala Clani, Kirtland Central
Shayonna Prettyboy, Kirtland Central
Quartilla Begay, Miyamura
Alysha Begay, Miyamura
Shantel Denetsosie, Monument Valley
Kaleilanamaria Maiava, Monument Valley
Adriana Dominquez, Monument Valley
Niaoma Benally, Monument Valley
Philena Hanley, Monument Valley, Utah
Shimequa Hudson, Monument Valley, Utah
Jessica Joe, Navajo Pine
Demetria Brown, Navajo Pine
Aniya Johnson, Navajo Prep
Maureen Ford, Navajo Prep
Layla Harrison, Navajo Prep
Leilani Charley, Pine Hill
Tenisha Alonzo, Pine Hill
Persayise Martine, Pine Hill
Delyla Denny, Piñon
Mileila Chieg, Piñon
Tiara Bennally, Ramah
Kennedy Gibbons, Ramah
McKenzie Jimenez, Ramah
Terilynn Charley, Ramah
Abigail Begaye, Red Mesa
Danika Chico, Red Mesa
Eden Sun, Rehoboth Christian
Emma Egan, Rehoboth Christian
Shaundeen Manygoats, Rehoboth Christian
Arianne Begay, Rock Point
June Yazzie, Rock Point
Taylyn Woody, Rock Point
Sasha Chee, Rock Point
Kamry Yazzie, Rock Point
Madisen Valdez, Santa Fe Indian
Shade Phae-Young, Santa Fe Indian
Maria Begay, Santa Fe Indian
Monica Joe, Shonto Prep
Jalin Perry, St. Michael
Kale Antone, St. Michael
Maria Calladitto, Thoreau
Collen Moses-Perry, Thoreau
Kiera Begay, Thoreau
Alyce Apachito, To’Hajiilee
Marisa Denetso, Tohatchi
Kayanna Capitan, Tohatchi
Crra Cecil, Tohatchi
Aliana Dugi, Tuba City
Lyrissa George, Tuba City
Ellyce Begay, Tuba City
Asia Sixkiller, Tuba City
Ragen Bilagody, Tuba City
Mattea Smith, Valley
Madison Yazzie, Valley
Kaelynn Nez, Valley
Shelby Vasku, Whitehorse
Alyssa Eltsosie, Whitehorse
Melicia Nelson, Window Rock
Corey Owens, Window Rock
Brynlee Barris, Winslow
Shaelene Singer, Winslow
Jausyn Nells, Winslow
Jaci Gonnie, Winslow
Elliana Lowsayatee, Zuni