Newcomb takes district, heads into playoff with momentum

FARMINGTON

Despite being new to the Newcomb football program, first-year coach Jeremy Wooten got everything he wanted from his senior group.

“One of my first coaches said ‘You’re never gonna get your juniors and seniors to buy in, so work on your freshmen and sophomores,’” Wooten said. “And while I always do that, this senior class is different.

“We’ve gone through some growing pains, but they bought into what my coaching staff has preached since Day 1,” he added. “They had to get used to me because I’m intense, but it was fun to watch them mature and grow.”

The Newcomb team capped the regular season with an 8-2 record and last week they captured the District 1-3A crown with a 3-0 mark.

In the regular season finale, Newcomb defeated Navajo Prep 46-12.

“I’m really happy for them,” Wooten said. “I just love watching their pride and joy and they needed this after what they went through last year.

“This is not about me or my staff,” he added. “It’s all about them.”

Newcomb senior Javarius John said their new football coach transformed them into winners.

“He know a lot about football,” he said. “He’s really good and one of mottos is family. I think that is where a lot of wins came from because we’re all brothers.”

Left guard Nolan Dempsey agreed, while noting that all their coaches were there for them.

“They cared about us,” he said. “They’re were teaching us a lot of things, and not just football.

“They were our biggest support system and they’re a big part of our big turnaround,” he added.

“He literally broke us down from the first day of practice,” senior running back Goldtooth Begay said. “He broke us down to nothing and he rebuilt us back up because last year we played for selfish reasons.

“We see each other as family and every time we step on the field we play as one,” he said.

Of the senior group, this was their second district title as they won the title their freshmen year. Dempsey said this year’s crown was really different.

“It’s surreal,” he said. “My freshman year I didn’t realize how big it was. Now that I’m a senior, this is huge.”

During the district season, the Skyhawks gave up three touchdowns while scoring 122 points.

“We couldn’t have done it without the defense,” senior Isaiah Viola said. “We didn’t allow as many points as we did last year … our defense has really put in the work, and it showed.”

Offensively, John was Newcomb’s biggest threat as he rushed for 900 yards going into the Navajo Prep game last week.

“Honestly, it’s my line,” John said. “They’re the ones that got me my yards and I appreciate them.”

Against the Eagles, he scored three of Newcomb’s seven touchdowns.

“I’m sure he ran over 100 yards, so he’ll be over 1,000 tonight,” Wooten said of his leading rusher.

The Newcomb coach said fullback Rashaad Keedah and quarterback Matthew Barber have racked up 500 yards each.

“It’s basically blocking mainly,” Keedah said. “Without our linemen we wouldn’t have rushed the ball that much. We would probably get like three, four yards so the line does most of the work, so I give them a lot of credit.”

As the district champion, the Skyhawks were awarded the No. 10 seed as they will travel to No. 7 West Las Vegas on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Senior linebacker Kiiyani Natonabah said the team is carrying some momentum in the playoffs.

“We just got to turn the page and get our minds set for the playoffs,” he said.