‘Good shot’: Diné air rifle national qualifier going far

By Santiago Ramos Jr.

Special to the Times

GARFIELD, Kan

At first, it was just a way for 17-year-old Kansas Brieze Lange to spend time with her dad.

After experiencing her first air pistol qualifier four years ago, Lange, who is Tódích’íi’nii and born for Bilagáana, has been enjoying the competition locally, state-wide, and nationally and being able to spend time with her dad, Charles Lange.

Kansas Lange just returned from competing in the 2023 National Junior Olympic Pistol Championships at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs last week. Kansas shot a high score to compete again Wednesday in Relay 2. Among 57 other female competitors from all over the United States, she finished 32nd with a final score of 1034 out of 2000.

Read the full story in the May 4 edition of the Navajo Times.