Hopes to inspire other Natives as she competes in Brazilian jiu-jitsu

CHINLE

This past weekend, 11-year-old Briseis Nanibaa Jackson passed a milestone when she won gold at the Arizona State Jiu-Jitsu Championships. She had won various bronze, silver and gold medals in previous Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitions, but this was her first state championship win.

“It felt amazing,” Jackson said. “It wasn’t too tough, but it was very challenging for me.”

Jackson has now set her sights on her next competition at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation Championship Pan Kids tournament in Kissimmee, Florida on July 21.

Jackson is Tódích’íin’nii, Táchii’nii, Tòtshohníí and Nát’oh Diné’é. Her parents are Shawwon and Sarah Jackson and her grandparents are Clifford and Royetta Woodie. Her nalis are Ervin Jackson Sr. and the late Matilda Lou Jackson.

She stands just 5’2” and weighs about 127 lbs. but she is already showing she has the strength of a champion.

At the state competition, her final opponent was strong and aggressive, but Jackson was able to win by using technique to overcome strength, which is the primary lesson in BJJ.

Jackson first started practicing martial arts when she was 5 years old. Her father, a former Marine, was stationed at Jacksonville N.C. when her parents started signing her up for extracurricular activities.

She was taking karate classes when they had a guest presenter visit their school and who gave a demonstration in BJJ. Ever since then, Jackson has been interested in that martial art.

“I enjoy Brazilian jiu-jitsu because I have my friends and my professors (instructors) there to help me perfect my training and I want to compete in jiu-jitsu because I like winning and also representing native women,” Jackson said.

Although her parents do worry about her competing in a physical sport, they can see that martial arts is as beneficial to her as any other sport. They also realize that BJJ can teach Jackson to defend herself should the need ever arise.

The family briefly moved back home to Window Rock from North Carolina after Jackson’s father was honorably discharged, but not long after that they moved to Phoenix. It was there that Jackson was re-introduced to BJJ again and she eagerly returned to the mats.

“I feel like I found myself because it taught me that you can’t always get everything in life, you have to work hard for it and that the people around you can help you and you can help others to achieve things too,” Jackson said.

She attends Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Martial Arts School where, to Jackson’s delight, she found a professor who was Diné like her. Professor Mei-Lein Preston is half Navajo and half Chinese and is originally from Tuba City.

There are only a few Navajos who practice BJJ, and even fewer girls, but Professor Preston encouraged Jackson to continue BJJ and inspired her to achieve black belt status.

“It doesn’t really get intimidating to be one of the few competitors who are native because I feel special and unique,” Jackson said.

Jackson hopes to represent the Navajo people at BJJ competition and maybe inspire other native kids and women to compete as well. She respects her culture, enjoys learning from her grandparents and is proud to be Diné.

In mid-June, Jackson received her Solid Grey Belt. To date, she had acquired 8 gold medals, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals and had competed in a total of 17 competitions in Phoenix, Tucson and San Diego.

Jackson does feel some nervousness going into a match, but also excitement when it’s time to compete. She said it isn’t always easy and she sometimes gets frustrated with a loss, but she tries to learn from her mistakes and improve for her next match.

Her parents are proud of their daughter’s achievements and the goals she has set for herself.

“It’s great to see how far she’s come, because if anyone knows my daughter, she’s really shy and she’s very quiet and she just keeps to herself, but going into the sport, she has grown so much more as a person,” Sarah said.

Sarah believes BJJ has taught Jackson to be a leader as she sometimes helps instruct younger students while also being eager to learn herself.

It’s still nerve wracking for Sarah whenever she watches her daughter compete. But she always gets excited when she sees her win a match using a technique she had been practicing.

Jackson’s father, Shawwon, sees his daughter growing as much mentally as she is physically. He believes BJJ is helping her grow in confidence and having a positive attitude, the things that are necessary to accomplish any task or goal.

“I see it as building a mental, positive and independent attitude towards her as an individual,” Shawwon said. “She’s able to not only learn these techniques and build confidence and protecting herself as a Native American woman, but also I see her growing mentally, physically and spiritually as this sport is not only about physical strength, but it’s all about mentality and spirituality.”

Jackson would usually practice at her school every few days, but since qualifying for the upcoming international tournament she has been training almost daily.

She is looking forward to it, feeling a mix of nervousness and excitement, but she is aiming to bring home international gold.

To help fund the trip, the Jackson family is hosting a fundraising event on Sarah’s Facebook account at “Saralynn Jackson” and people can also donate as well before the deadline in late July.

The family is also looking for sponsors who can help continue Jackson’s journey to becoming a Black Belt.

Jackson is thankful to her parents for all that they do in supporting her in the sport.

“Anyone can do Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu,” Jackson said. “If you want to achieve for something, you have to work hard for it.”