‘I’m really honored: Ramone, Bia tabbed as Runners of the Year
WINDOW ROCK
Kirtland senior Aisha Ramone capped her senior season with another podium appearance at the New Mexico state cross-country meet.
Ramone took fourth in a competitive Class 4A field, finishing the 5K-race in 19 minutes, 20.45 seconds on the state course at Albuquerque Academy.
With that Ramone was selected as the Times’ Runner of the Year and she shares that honor with Chinle’s Temyra Bia.
During the regular season, Ramone captured six individual titles, including her fourth straight district title in late October.
“This is a big accomplishment for me,” Ramone said. “It’s showing and telling me that all the hard work I’ve put in is paying off.
“I’m really honored to be named runner of the year,” she said.
Ramone was recently named to the Wings of America national team and they are scheduled to compete in the upcoming USA Cross-Country Championships in San Diego. The event will be held on Jan. 8, 2022.
“I hope to break 19 (minutes) and finish in the top 50,” Ramone said, who added that she’s keeping her recruitment options open until the conclusion of the USA championships.
As for Bia, the Chinle runner took fourth at the Arizona Division III state meet, finishing her race in 19:53 on the Cave Creek Golf Course.
The Chinle junior finished the season with five top 5 finishes, including a pair of first-place wins at the Fighting Chieftain Invite in Shiprock and the AIA Sectional meet in Holbrook 11 days before the state meet.
“It’s exciting to be in that position,” Bia said of being selected. “I’m just very happy that I got the news of being the co-runner of the year.”
After a one-year hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic, Bia was uncertain how she would perform this year. Nevertheless, she was glad that she earned a state medal.
“It was happy to be up there against some of the top runners in the state,” she said. “It was tough to come back after we had a year off but it was exciting to see all that competition.”
With it being her junior season, Bia is looking to help her team earn a team trophy next season as this year’s squad missed the podium with a third-place finish.
As for individual goals, she wants to try and win a state title.
“That is what I’m going to work for,” she said.
With a team title at the Division IV state meet, Coconino’s Shannon Taylor was chosen as the coach of the year.
“It’s something that I didn’t expect,” said Taylor, a Diné with roots from Indian Wells, Arizona. “As a coach I’m not there to win any glory or recognition. I’m just there for the kids and my main focus is to improve the kids’ lives both on the course and in school.”
The Lady Panthers finished with a team score of 72 points and edged Salpointe Catholic by two points while Chinle took third with 97 points.
Coconino exacted some revenge against Salpointe Catholic as the Panthers lost the state title by three points last year to the Tucson private school.
“We had a girl fracture her foot with a half-mile to go last year,” Taylor said of junior Zofia Sawasky. “She recovered and she came this year. We were so close last year, so we were so hungry for it this year.”
En route to the state title, the Taylor-coached team placed two runners in the top 5 with junior Wheaten Smith placing third and freshman Mary McGinlay taking fifth.
“It’s something that we’ve always trained for,” Taylor said of winning the state title. “We start training in June and so our ultimate goal is to make it to state not only for the girls team but the boys too.”
All-Stars
Autumn Villanueva, Aztec
Wheaton Smith, Coconino
Akasha Ashley, Coconino
Sara McCabe, Coconino
Ryanna Begay, Coconino
Temyra Bia, Chinle
Tumayah Bia, Chinle
Janessa Segay, Chinle
Nevaeh Scott, Chinle
Tyra Tsosie, Crownpoint
Jalynn Lucario, Crownpoint
Alaina Vigil, Dulce
Madison Germaine, Farmington
Kristin Harris, Flagstaff
Breana Biggambler, Flagstaff
Yanibah Begay, Gallup
Merisha Long, Gallup
Whitney James, Ganado
AnnaMarie Yazzie, Ganado
Laila Martinez, Grants
Abigayle Nez, Holbrook
Edith Silas, Hopi
Rylee Koopee, Hopi
Aisha Ramone, Kirtland Central
Erica Martin, Laguna-Acoma
Cierra Begay, Many Farms
Lorianna Piestewa, Miyamura
TaSheena Thompson, Miyamura
Nicole Tsosie, Navajo Prep
Laila Charley, Navajo Prep
Harmony Boone, Navajo Prep
Jade Reid, Page
Makenzie Yazzie, Piedra Vista
Kairi Etsitty, Pine Hill
Jozannah Coochyumptewa, Pinon
Keena Turney, Ramah
Lydia Lambson, Ramah
Emily Garcia, Rehoboth Christian
Nina Bitsilly, Rehoboth Christian
Violet Francisco, Rio Rancho
Destiny Marquez, Santa Fe Indian
Destiny Chino, Santa Fe Indian
Kendra Emery, Santa Fe Indian
Kaydence Platero, Shiprock
Amber Woody, St. Michael
Mikayla Numkena, Tuba City
Erin Mitchell, Valley
Heidi Thomas, Whitehorse
Jiiniibah Redhouse, Window Rock
Kaia Talashie, Winslow
Telicia Tom, Wingate
Alexandria Bewanika, Zuni
Kristyn Eriacho, Zuni
You must be logged in to post a comment.