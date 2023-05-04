Thursday, May 4, 2023

NAS sees 74 teams from across US, Canada

Special to the Times | Damien Augustine
From left to right, Cameron Shorty, Shannon Eldridge, Bernice Begay, Winifred Begay, Lynette Shorty, Emily Shorty (baby), Natalie Shorty, Kalliope Shorty, Hailey Shorty (red shirt), Destyni Shorty, Shannon Shorty, Danny Shorty (back), Samuel Shorty (back), and Ivan Shorty. The family hosts the annual Native America Shootout Basketball Tournament in Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE

Friday’s games kicked off with complete robustness as teams and spectators filled the University of New Mexico’s Johnson Center.

Players from “Tribal Chiefs” of Oklahoma and “Spindians” of New Mexico prepare for a game as the ball goes in the air for a rebound in Friday night’s opening game during the 12th Annual Native America Shootout Basketball Tournament in Albuquerque.

The 12th Annual Native America Shootout Basketball Tournament, the largest Native American basketball contest, started April 28 and wrapped up Sunday, April 30. The annual basketball tournament brought over 74 teams across the United States and Canada. This year’s contest had over 40 men’s, 20 women’s, and 14 coed teams.

As eight different courts ran side by side, dozens of teams from around the nation and Canada aligned down each court. Countless whistles went off here and there, and Native spectators cheered in unison. Games ran from 5:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday evening, and Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Read the full story in the May 4 edition of the Navajo Times.

