NAS sees 74 teams from across US, Canada

By Damien Augustine

Special to the Times

ALBUQUERQUE

Friday’s games kicked off with complete robustness as teams and spectators filled the University of New Mexico’s Johnson Center.

The 12th Annual Native America Shootout Basketball Tournament, the largest Native American basketball contest, started April 28 and wrapped up Sunday, April 30. The annual basketball tournament brought over 74 teams across the United States and Canada. This year’s contest had over 40 men’s, 20 women’s, and 14 coed teams.

As eight different courts ran side by side, dozens of teams from around the nation and Canada aligned down each court. Countless whistles went off here and there, and Native spectators cheered in unison. Games ran from 5:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday evening, and Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to midnight.

