NM prep sports set to return Feb. 22

WINDOW ROCK

The return of New Mexico prep sports is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 22, according to a press release from the New Mexico Activities Association.

The state’s governing body for high school interscholastic athletics and activities got the go-ahead to start making plans for athletes to get back on the field after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Tuesday that school districts could return for in-class learning as early as Feb. 8.

With that announcement, the New Mexico Public Education Department gave the green light for the NMAA to begin sports on Feb. 22.

That start date, however, hinges on the outcome of a two-week monitoring period from the PED and the New Mexico Department of Health. The two entities will keep tabs on the spread of COVID while students are in class and if there is no significant increase of the virus, the NMAA may begin sports.

“The NMAA is extremely excited about the return of athletics and activities and the opportunity for our students to compete,” said NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez. “We are very thankful for the hard work and consideration of the Governor’s Office, Department of Health and the Public Education Department.”