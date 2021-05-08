Northland Prep, St. Michael advances into second round

CHINLE

The Arizona softball state playoffs begun on Friday and among those advancing into the quarterfinals is Northland Prep in the 2A division and St. Michael for 1A.

Both teams are scheduled to play later today.

Northland Prep run-ruled Trivium Prep, 11-1, in a contest that went five innings. The team was led by pitcher Reannen Butler, a Navajo who recently was named High School Player of the Week for the West Region of the U.S by MaxPreps/NFCA.

Butler pitched the entire game and had 7 strikeouts.

Early on, freshman Dakota Lakin hit a double in the first inning and was able to score. She also hit a single in the second inning and scored, later only having stolen two bases throughout the game.

In the third inning, Bella Guirlanda hit a triple and she later scored. Meanwhile, Maggie Azura doubled and later in the game she hit a three-run homer.

Finally, Natalie Henson would end the day with two RBIs and scored the final run. It was a good day for Northland Prep as they showed why they are the No. 2 seed for the 2A tournament.

Later in the evening, the St. Michaels game was delayed. They didn’t get to play until 9 p.m. Rez time. Despite the lateness though, the girls were alert and proved it by winning against Mohave Accelerated with a 21-3 win.

Cardinals Pitcher Gabriella Simpson pitched for five innings until the match ended and she struck out 7 batters. During the first inning she would hit a triple and then in the second inning she would hit a homerun and 2 RBIs in the process.

Sunshine Burnside hit a double and score in the first inning. Aurianna Quintana also hit a double in the first and again in the second inning.

In the third inning, Maya Ross would hit a double, bringing in two runs while Jalin Perry would also hit a double.

Kalani Wilson later hit a triple, bringing about 2 RBIs and she then stole home. Earlier in the game while she was running to third, the ball was thrown too close to her and it clipped the side of her helmet. She stumbled onto the base, but gave a thumbs up and stayed in.

The game ended about 10:50 pm Rez time with Simpson striking out the last batter. This was the first time the girls played under the lights and was their latest played game to date, but they were still jubilant about their win.

St. Michaels is scheduled to play at 6 p.m. with Superior High at Rose Mofford Complex in Phoenix. Superior is seeded No. 5 for the tournament while St. Michael seeded No. 4.

Northland Prep will be facing No. 7 Morenci at 4 p.m. also at Rose Mofford Complex.