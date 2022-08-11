Huge turnout expected at Gallup Inter-Tribal Rodeo

WINDOW ROCK

This year marks the Centennial Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial Rodeo event, and Kyle Tom, president of the Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial association with the local board, plans it to be the best one ever.

He assures the public that the rodeo and events are still on, and nothing was canceled considering last Thursday’s traumatizing event when a vehicle tore through the Ceremonial parade.

In response, there will be a more significant police presence this week to assure the peace.

Tom said this is one of the first Native American-based events to reach its 100th anniversary, and organizers are planning to make it a huge celebration.

“It’s such an honor to have people, and we meet people where we tell them who we are and that we’re volunteers,” Tom said, “and that we have had so much success in taking Ceremonial back to things within its history along the way and we’ve tried to make it feel like it did back in the day, and I know our local elders love it so much and they love the history and the tradition that’s involved with this event. It’s such a prestigious organization to have gotten this far.”

The rodeo events began last Sunday with team roping, a new event that the association was trying out and was well received by the crowd.

The largest junior rodeo took place on Tuesday with over 225 contestants.

On Thursday, 40 bull riders will compete, not including the junior bull riders, bronc, and lady steer riding.

Events and the “biggest parade ever” will take place Saturday with a personnel limit of 350.

The Ceremonial will hold its main attraction on Sunday, with rodeo events being held all day, including the buffalo riding event, horse racing, and bronco riding. The event website has full details.

There will be a variety of prizes for the top winners, from cash rewards to belt buckles to brand-new saddles.

The rodeo will be held at Red Rock Park, and on certain days other events will be held alongside the rodeo, such as the art show, amphitheater dance, and powwow, and patrons won’t have to pay extra to see them in addition to the rodeo.

Friday will be free admission where no one pays for tickets and parking on account of Fire Rock Casino.

On Sunday, the day of the top events, will also be free admission, paid for by Walmart and Coca-Cola.

On behalf of the board, Tom thanks the organization for their donations, ensuring that many people will enjoy the Ceremonial.

“Come have fun with us; come celebrate with us,” Tom said. “We want everybody to feel safe. We want everybody to know we’ve taken measures to make it as safe as possible, especially for Saturday morning’s parade.

“The parade is going to be the biggest parade we have ever seen,” he added. “We’re limited at about 350 people that will be in that parade, and we’re just so excited to see the traditional side of Ceremonial being presented to the world this coming week.”