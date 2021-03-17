Life looking rich for Rogers, Whitehorse

WINDOW ROCK

Life is looking rich for Diné cowboys Erich Rogers and Keyshawn Whitehorse.

The duo scored impressive wins in a span of five days in their respective professions.

Rogers won the four-team Shoot-out with heeling partner Paden Bray during the RFD-TV’s The American on March 7, collecting the $100,000 prize money in the team roping competition.

Whitehorse, meanwhile, covered two of three bulls during the weather delayed PBR Del Rio, Texas, Unleash the Beast Event that took place in two separate states, 27 days apart.

The McCracken Springs, Utah cowboy secured the title event by riding his final bull for 90.25 points on Friday during the championship round at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

“This was a very big win, and it helped secure another milestone in my life,” Whitehorse said in an interview with the Navajo Times. “I was finally able to obtain an event win and it put me in prime position for a contention of a PBR world title this year.”

Whitehorse collected the top prize money of $25,881.61 and earned 125.5 world points.

At press time, Whitehorse was ranked No. 4 in the world standings as he has amassed 238.50 points, which is 123 points behind world leader Cooper Davis.

As for the Rogers/Bray duo, the win at The American propelled them atop the world standings in the PRCA circuit as both cowboys have collected over $60,000, of which $50,000 from The American rodeo counted to their season standings.

In their run last Sunday, the duo turned in a 5.05 run and beat out three other teams, which included Diné cowboy Derrick Begay, who roped with Matt Sherwood.

“This buckle here is pretty sweet,” Rogers said in a press release. “The fans and sponsors and everyone behind the scenes have given us the opportunity for this money and buckle and we are here to show our talents.”

With a run of 6.35 seconds, the team of Luke Brown and Wesley Thorp collected $25,000 each for their second place finish.

The Begay/Sherwood team, meanwhile, earned $10,000 as they placed third with the 7.87 effort they turned in.

Clay Smith and Jade Corkill netted $5,000 each on their 9.44 run.