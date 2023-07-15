Seven area athletes vying for world title at high school finals rodeo

WINDOW ROCK

The unofficial draws for next week’s National High School Finals Rodeo have been released.

Seven area contestants are entered at this year’s finals, which starts on Sunday and ends on July 22 at the Camplex Event Center in Gillette, Wyoming.

Three of those cowboys rodeoed with the Arizona High School Rodeo Association this past season headed by state champions Cauy Betony (bareback) and Ethan Yazzie (saddle bronc).

Peridot, Arizona team roper Rawley Ben Jr., also made the nationals by placing second in the year-end standings with heeling partner Porter Bryant.

The New Mexico High School Rodeo Association got four qualified with Laramie Martinez and Dylan Rector winning the team roping competition.

This is the pair’s first qualification to the national finals, but they’re looking to make some noise.

“There’s gonna be some pressure, but we’re going to stick with what we do best,” Martinez said. “We’ve practiced all year long and, basically it’s just going to be another practice run for us.”

“We’re just going to have fun and make the same runs we did here all year,” Rector said.

Crownpoint twins Tydon and Tyra Tsosie finished as the reserve champions in their respective events.

This is Tydon’s third qualification and he’s looking to make his first short round performance as the NHSFR will be taking the top 20 contestants in each event after two rounds.

In his two previous trips, the incoming Crownpoint senior caught only one steer.

“I just can’t go over and catch,” he said. “I got to be able to throw them down a lot faster. I need to be up there, somewhere in the Top 10, so I don’t fall too far behind.”

Tydon said he’s looking forward to heading to nationals with his sister as Tyra earned her qualification in the goat tying event.

“It’s going to be fun,” Tydon said. “I’m trying to push her a little more. I know what she can do, and I know that she can win it. She’s very talented in what she does.”

Like her brother, Tyra is eyeing a top finish so that she can make the short round.

“I want to stay solid and stay in the 7s,” she said. “I want to have a fun week there and make it memorable.”