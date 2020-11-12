‘We just know how to win’: Gallup cowboy nets pair of average titles

WINDOW ROCK

The prospect of making a return trip to nationals is becoming clearer for Gallup cowboy James Arviso.

Arviso collected his third consecutive average buckle in the team-roping event with heeling partner Cashton Weidenbener on Sunday during an Arizona High School Rodeo Association sanctioned event in Wilcox, Arizona.

During the two-day rodeo the pair placed first on both days, winning the first day with a 6.960 run followed by 6.770 run on Sunday.

“We’re just making good solid runs, nothing real fancy,” Arviso said.

In addition to Wilcox, the team-roping combo has won the aggregate race in Payson and Buckeye earlier this year.

Each cowboy has amassed 54 points with their nearest competitors trailing 21 points back.

“It’s good to be on a roll,” Arviso said. “We just know how to win.”

The multi-event cowboy is also gaining some traction in the tie-down event as he put together a pair of solid runs. On Saturday, Arviso won the round with a 10.190 run and he followed that up with a second-place finish on Sunday with an 11.380 effort.

“The first day I got out fast and I used my calf,” he said. “On the second day my calf wasn’t too bad and I just made the best run I could.”

With his 1-2 finish he earned 19 points to push his season total to 21 points, which is good for sixth place heading into next weekend’s rodeo in Camp Verde.

“I had a great weekend,” Arviso said of impressive haul.

The Gallup cowboy credited INFR world champion Ed Holyan and his son, Dean, for prepping him as he’s been working with the pair for the past few weeks.

“They got me tuned up for this rodeo,” he said.

Arviso wasn’t the only Diné cowboy to come away with a buckle as Brad Moreno secured his second average buckle for the season.

The Casa Grande cowboy, by way of Kayenta, won the bull-riding event with a pair of first-place wins.

In Saturday’s rodeo, Moreno rode his bull for 80 points and on Sunday he added a 77-point effort.

“It’s always cool to get two bulls ridden,” he said. “They were two good bulls and I just didn’t want to waste them.”

Earlier this year, Moreno won the Payson rodeo as he leads the season standings with 40 points.

“I’m definitely happy with the way things are going,” he said.

In addition to bull riding, Moreno also earned some points in three other events, including his first attempt in the steer wrestling competition.

On Saturday, he placed third with a 12.080 effort.

“That was my first rodeo,” Moreno said, although he’s had some prior training.

“I’ve gotten down on a bunch of practice steers before,” he said.

Nonetheless, he did have to overcome some early jitters.

“I was a little nervous and I tried to get that all out before the rodeo,” he said.

Moreno said he plans on continuing with the sport in hopes of earning a qualification for nationals.

“That’s the goal but I think it’s pretty fun and cool,” he said. “I’m definitely looking forward to getting entered again.”

In the tie-down event, Moreno took sixth during Sunday’s rodeo as he recorded a 12.950 effort.

“I missed my calf the first day and I definitely did not want to miss again,” he said.

In his final event, Moreno took fourth in the team roping with heading partner Tierra McCorkell during Saturday’s round with a 7.810 effort.

Other top finishers include Leupp’s Alexandra Benally-Begay as she took fourth (17.506) and third (17.269) in the barrel racing event.

On Sunday, Indian Wells, Arizona cowgirl Janae Todacheenie placed third with a 3.660 run while Janae Manygoats and Nelson Charley III placed fourth with a 7.750 effort in the team-roping competition.