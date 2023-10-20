Miyamura boys soccer shutout KC on Senior Night, Patriots remain unbeaten in district

GALLUP

Good soccer always wins out.

That was the approach the Miyamura boys soccer team applied on Thursday night as the Patriots remained unbeaten in district play.

Miyamura controlled the pitch from start to finish against Kirtland Central to post a 4-0 shutout victory on Senior Night. The win improved the Patriots to 15-3-1 overall and 7-0 in District 1-4A.

“I think we possessed well throughout the whole game,” Miyamura coach Wesley Jones said. “I think the strategy worked, the possession was good, and the formation was good.

“Sometimes it just takes a little time (to score),” he added. “I don’t know what the official stats are, but we put 14, 15 shots on goal, and we put four of them away, and I’m pleased with that.”

In the 27th minute, sophomore striker Jaxson Jones sent a shot from the corner, and on the ensuing rebound, Cayden Allen put the ball directly in the back of the net.

At the half, Miyamura led 1-0.

The Patriots had many more opportunities in the second half, and in the last 10 minutes of Thursday’s contest, they converted on three goals, two by midfielder Mateo Juarez for his 18th goal of the season.

Jaxson Jones scored Miyamura’s other goal, as he has 19 for the season.

With some injuries, first-year Kirtland Central coach Silverio Martinez Jr. said they had to play some players out of position. Junior Noah Warner was one of the players that got hurt in the second half.

“Our best guy in the back got injured,” Martinez said. “He got a busted ankle, and hopefully, it’s just a sprain, so we had to move kids in different positions.

“We just tried to work hard,” he added. “We just have a bunch of kids that are still learning.”

The Broncos had fewer shots on goal than Miyamura, but sophomore midfielder Brandon Lacey had one that hit the pole from near the 50-yard line.

“That one should have gotten in,” Martinez said. “I told him that the pole is bent over there. It’s just one of those things to where we didn’t have a lot of opportunities, but we just got to take advantage of the opportunities that we have.”

KC will close the regular season, hosting two games with Aztec on Tuesday and Bloomfield on Thursday.

The Patriots will play its finale on Tuesday against Bloomfield as the Bobcats own a 5-1 record heading into that key contest.

“We got them in overtime the last time here at home,” Miyamura’s coach Jones said. “Now, we have to go to their stadium, and it’s going to be hard game. Bloomfield is a good team; they’re strong, and I expect the game to be close, and it should go down to the wire.

“Other than us, they beat everyone else in our district,” he added. “They need that win, and we want to make sure that they don’t get it.”