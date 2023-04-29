St. Michael falls short in 1A playoff game

FORT DEFIANCE

A comeback was not in the cards for the St. Michael softball team.

After plating at least one run in the first four frames, the Lady Cardinals were silenced at the plate during Friday’s opening round of the Arizona 1A state softball playoffs against the Ray Lady Bearcats.

The visiting Lady Bearcats defeated No. 5 seed St. Michael by a 14-9 count at the Fort Defiance Agency Office of Diné Youth softball field.

“Overall, this was a good matchup,” St. Michael coach Karen Tom said. “It was a batting showdown, but at the very end, we couldn’t get our bats going again like we did in that first inning.”

St. Michael connected with four singles in the bottom of the first frame as the Cardinals gained a 5-4 advantage.

Ray put across seven runs in the third and took the lead for good at 11-7. St. Michael got as close as 12-9, but it was shut out the rest of the way.

“I’m so super proud of this team,” Tom said. “Even though we lost this game, I don’t think this was a failure. Getting to the playoffs and making it this far only adds to our program.”

The Cardinals finished the contest with nine hits to Ray’s 15, which included a pair of home runs.

“This is a huge field, and we know that when the ball gets past our outfielder, it’s pretty much a home run for them,” she said of the Bearcats. “We just couldn’t stop their bats.”

The Cardinals finished the season at 12-11 overall as it will lose five seniors to graduation, including two veteran players in ace pitcher Jalin Perry and third baseman Madison Begay. The two players have been with the St. Michael program for four seasons.

“They were the true leaders of the team,” Tom said of her two veteran seniors. “They just did a whole lot of teaching to the younger girls, and I think that was key in our success. They stepped in, and that helped me out.”

The Cardinals also had two returning lettermen, junior Aaliyah Bob, and sophomore Shannon Bob.

With what she has returned, Tom expects her team to be a playoff team next season.

“We were young this year,” she said. “We have five freshmen, one sophomore, and two juniors, so we definitely have a chance to be back here next year.”

Pick up Thursday’s Navajo Times at your local newsstands for a more in-depth story.