Suns Originativ-inspired uniform illustrates partnership with NABI

Courtesy | Kate Frese
From left to right, Shawn Martinez Sr., the director of live presentation, presents new NABI jerseys to Mark West, the Suns ring of honor member and NABI co-founder; GinaMarie Scarpa, the co-founder and CEO of NABI Foundation; Gila River Indian Community Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis; and Graham Wincott Sr., the director of marketing.

Kianna Joe

PHOENIX

At the 2023 Native American Basketball Invitational, athletes will get to run across the court wearing jerseys like the Phoenix Suns’ “City Edition Uniform.”

The Phoenix Suns 2022-23 City Edition Uniform emphasizes Native culture and the 22 federally recognized tribes within Arizona. The City Edition Uniform inspired the 2023 NABI jerseys.

Behind the collaborative effort in making the jersey was Shawn Martinez, the senior director of live presentation. He is Navajo from Ft. Defiance.

“We not only highlighted culture but down the sides of the jersey, we have ‘Sun’ written in each of the 22 federally recognized languages within Arizona, and we had a Native American DJ representing at every ‘Originativ’ night,” Martinez said.

Kianna Joe

Kianna Joe is Bit’ahnii and born for Kinyaa’áanii. She was born in Gallup. She received first place for best editorial in the student division for the 2022 National Media Awards. She is now an intern for the Navajo Times, covering matters in the Phoenix Valley while attending school at Arizona State University.

