Suns Originativ-inspired uniform illustrates partnership with NABI

At the 2023 Native American Basketball Invitational, athletes will get to run across the court wearing jerseys like the Phoenix Suns’ “City Edition Uniform.”

The Phoenix Suns 2022-23 City Edition Uniform emphasizes Native culture and the 22 federally recognized tribes within Arizona. The City Edition Uniform inspired the 2023 NABI jerseys.

Behind the collaborative effort in making the jersey was Shawn Martinez, the senior director of live presentation. He is Navajo from Ft. Defiance.

“We not only highlighted culture but down the sides of the jersey, we have ‘Sun’ written in each of the 22 federally recognized languages within Arizona, and we had a Native American DJ representing at every ‘Originativ’ night,” Martinez said.

