A rare athlete: PV’s Charles sets the pace in distance events

By Barbara Boxleitner

Special to the Times

RAMSEY, N.J.

Distance runner Triston Charles is on pace for another season of progress.

Last fall the Piedra Vista High School graduate was the top freshman for the Colorado Mesa University men’s cross-country team. He placed fourth among the Mavericks in all four events, behind three juniors.

“I was always hanging out with our second group of guys,” the redshirt freshman said. “I was happy with my pace. If I can catch one or two guys (near the end), I’m happy with that.”

With the squad’s top three runners returning and one older guy rejoining the team, he likely will maintain his position in the lineup. But he wants to bridge the gap between the lead pack and himself.

Colorado Mesa head cross-country/distance coach Shane Niksic likes what he has seen in Charles during training before Saturday’s opener.

“After a few races at the beginning of last year, there was definitely a long way to go,” the coach said. “He’s significantly farther ahead of where he was last year.”

His weekly mileage during high school was 40 to 45 miles, but Charles increased that to 60 for last year.

“Most people he’s racing against that he’s beating, they’re running 70 to 100,” Niksic said. “He is able to compete with them at 60.”

Charles completed the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championship 8K in 26 minutes, 3.6 seconds, good for 33rd-place among the 103 finishers.

He placed 32nd among 89 in the Division II National Invitational, his first time racing the 10K.

“I like doing the longer distances. It tests my endurance,” he said. “I didn’t think I would be that consistent.”

He continued his impressive first season in track and field, where he scored by placing fourth in the 5,000 meters and seventh in the 3,000 meters at separate indoor meets.

During the outdoor season, he won the 1,500 in an underclassmen field of six at the Maverick Sun Classic and was second in the 5,000 at an earlier meet.

“He’s kind of one of those rare athletes,” Niksic said. “He’s pretty good at everything he does.”

Charles scored by placing eighth in the 5,000 at the conference outdoor track and field championship.

“He went for it. It was a really, really cool race,” the coach said. “That last race gave him a little bit of confidence.”

“He’s definitely one of the most smoothest runners we have,” he said. “His composure is what set him apart from most young runners I’ve worked with. Triston was very, very consistent and just very composed.”