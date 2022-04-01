Cougar standout decides to run for WNMU

WINDOW ROCK

Tohatchi cross-country standout Melvin Scott Jr. made it official on Monday afternoon.

Scott signed his letter of intent to run for the men’s cross-country team at Western New Mexico University under head coach Macario Campos.

“I’m kind of surprised with how far I came, but this is a great opportunity for me,” the Tohatchi senior said. “I’m glad that I’ll be able to get this chance.”

Before signing with Western, Scott was also contemplating running for Haskell Indian Nations University, but he chose the four-year college in Silver City, New Mexico, for a number of reasons.

“I’ve heard great things from people telling me about their athletic program and their academic program,” Scott said. “That was one of my main reasons why I decided to sign with them.”

While at WNMU, Scott is going to pursue a bachelor’s degree in physical education. With that degree, he hopes to coach high school cross-country.

Scott is one of eight children from the blended family of Melvin Sr. and Lorinda Scott.

“We’re very proud of him, for all of his accomplishments,” Melvin Scott Sr. said. “I know he was debating his choices, evaluating everything with both schools.

“There were five other schools, but he narrowed it down,” he added. “He was evaluating everything from the academic and athletic programs they have and he communicated with all the coaches he was in contact with those schools.”

The older Scott said they gave Melvin some time and space to make his decision on what school he wanted to sign with.

“We didn’t pressure him into anything,” he said. “We gave him the time to evaluate everything and personally I’m happy he chose Western. Just hearing the conversations he was having with coach Campos and the conversation that my wife and I had with him, he sounds like a really good person.

“We were impressed with the information that he gave us,” he added. “He was not looking at Melvin as an athletic addition to the program, but he was looking beyond that. They really assisted him in with everything as far as residential to admissions and financial aid so it was pretty impressive with the information he gave us.”

The younger Scott said his college coach reached out to him after he captured last fall’s Class 3A state title in wild finish over Zuni’s Kameron Eustace.

Scott won the 5K race in 16 minutes, 35.54 seconds while Eustace was clocked in at 16:35.57.

That triumph was Scott’s first time beating the Zuni runner.

The Tohatchi harrier was later named the 3A Runner of the Year by the New Mexico High School Coaches Association.

“Every year he came out for cross-country, Melvin improved each year,” longtime Tohatchi coach Fern Spencer said. “This year was special because he worked hard and focused on what was needed to be done to get to that next level.”

By placing in the top 10 in all of his races, Spencer said her pupil proved to everyone that he was running at an elite level.

Coupled with his leadership, she said the members on the team pushed each other as Tohatchi claimed second at the state meet.

“I’m glad that he has this opportunity to compete at the college level,” she said. “I’m sure he will continue where he left off.”

Lorinda said they have fond memories of Melvin competing this season.

“We’re just really proud of him,” she said. “All the accomplishments he’s attained in his senior year have been really huge. We watched him from his freshman year to now, and he’s always gotten better.”

“And to have collegiate programs recognize that … is really delightful,” she added. “That is all we ask for.”

“We’re really happy for him,” Melvin Scott Sr. said. “At this point, we’re taking it all in. We’re taking it day by day and we’re giving him assistant with whatever he needs.”

The older Scott said his son’s athletic scholarship is worth $1,500. He said that’s the going rate for incoming freshmen, but his athletic scholarship will increase in the following years.

“As long as he stays with the program and meets the minimal requirements it’s going to increase,” he said.

In the meantime, the younger Scott is going to apply for other grants and academic scholarships to offset his cost while attending WNMU.

In particular, Melvin Jr. is going to apply for the Copper scholarship and that will cover most of his cost attending the school.

“Overall, with the Copper scholarship it’s going to cover about 90 percent of his total cost with everything with residential, meal plan, tuition and books,” his father said, “so it’s really helpful in putting my wife and I in a good position to take care of what’s remaining.”