Down to the wire: Page runner edges Ganado challenger for section crown

HOLBROOK, Ariz. – One final burst from Page sophomore Symond Martin helped him secure the individual sectional title at the Hidden Cove Golf Course in Holbrook last Friday afternoon.

Martin was challenged throughout the 5K race at the Arizona Division III North section meet by Ganado senior Jayden Smith who stayed stride for stride with the Page harrier most of the race.

Only two seconds separated the two elite runners at the finish line with Martin clocking in at 16:17 while Smith was a close second at 16:19.5.

“It was good to have someone right next to me, pushing me,” Martin said. “It helped because I didn’t slow down, and I had to keep speeding up.”

Despite having Smith at his hip, Martin said he stayed the course and ran at a leisurely pace.

“I wasn’t supposed to push myself the whole race,” he said. “I was supposed to stay with somebody throughout the whole race. I didn’t want to go out too fast. I wanted to save some energy for state.”

In the final moments of the race though, Martin kicked it up a notch to hold off Smith.

“My plan was to hang onto him throughout the race,” Smith said. “I didn’t want to make a move too sudden, but I know I should have there at the end.”

The Ganado harrier said he was happy to run against Martin as the Page runner was absent during the 3A North meet two weeks ago.

“He gave me a good challenge,” Smith said. “It was tough, but this is what the sport is about – you need to have those challenges.”

Last season, Martin stayed with the lead pack while Smith ran with the next group. At the start of the season, the Ganado harrier had closed that gap.

“He has determination,” Ganado first-year coach Elaina Vann said of her pupil. “He’s one athlete that goes out of his way to compete at his best. He also keeps up with household work like hauling wood.

“He does all that stuff that life takes on and despite that he’s still dedicated to his training,” she added. “This is where his heart is at.”

The two runners are expected to challenge for the individual state crown at Saturday’s Arizona Division III state meet, which is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at the Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix.

“Being a state champ is in my vision,” Martin said. “I want to go to state and push with it with the front guys and see what I can do.”

The Page runner said there are a couple of guys from the Phoenix area that have been posting good marks.

“All of our times are super close,” he said. “Those guys are going to be right up there with me, and Jayden is going to be up there too.”

Smith said he likes his chances as he is looking to extend Ganado’s run at a state crown. Last season, former teammate Micah Slivers came out of nowhere and won the Division III state title.

“That’s something I would like to do,” Smith said. “I have a lot of confidence in myself. Not just for myself, but for my teammates. We’ve been working hard all season and I think that’s showing in our races.”