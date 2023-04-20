First-year KC jumper meets Class 4A qualifications

KIRTLAND, N.M.

The transition from the hardcourts to the outdoor track season has been a smooth one for Satchel Hogue.

The Kirtland High senior earned his first state qualification in the high jump in his debut season.

“I’m not surprised by that,” Hogue said. “In basketball I was pretty athletic, and I could easily dunk the ball, so I can easily get up there.”

The KC jumper met the Class 4A state standards in his first meet when he cleared the bar at 6-feet during the Harry Hayes Invitational at Bloomfield High School on Apr. 6.

“I only had like three days of practice before the meet,” Hogue said. “I really didn’t have that much training, so I started out at 5-feet in my first jump just to be safe.

“I got all the way up to six-foot,” he added. “I couldn’t clear 6-2, but I got first place at that meet.”

At the Bill Slade Invite, Hogue cleared 5-10, which earned him a three-way tie for second. He also took part in the long jump, getting as far as 19-10, which placed him second overall.

The state qualifying mark in that discipline is 20-05 in his classification.

“I have several inches to go, so I think I can get that,” Hogue said.

He also took fifth in the 400 meter dash with a 56.0 effort. The state qualification is 51.72 seconds.

And although he’s having a great season, Hogue said he doesn’t have any regrets of not joining the track team in his earlier years.

“I’m more of a basketball player, but since this is my last year I figured I’ll give track a try,” he said. “It’s fun being out here and it’s fun being among my friends.”