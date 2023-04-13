High Desert Classic: Miyamura sprinter, Crownpoint thrower wins high-point

REHOBOTH, N.M.

The female high-point athlete race came down to two individuals at Saturday’s High Desert Classic, a track meet hosted by Rehoboth Christian School.

Miyamura junior Rebekah Adcock and Crownpoint senior Mykell Castillo were co-winners with 19 points each.

Castillo captured gold in the shot put and discus for 14 of her points while adding a second-place effort in the javelin throw.

Adcock won the open 100 and long jump while placing second in the 200 to match Castillo’s effort.

“I’m really excited and happy with what I did, especially in the shot,” Castillo said.

The Crownpoint thrower hit a new PR of 32-feet, 9 inches in her second throw of the finals.

“I didn’t think I was going to do it today because I didn’t have that power in my first throws,” she said. “But once we made in into finals, I had a good feeling.”

In the discus she hurled the disc with a 91-05 effort, which is nearly two-feet off her personal best.

With those marks, Castillo surpassed the Class 3A state qualification marks.

“Overall, I’m just happy that I made state,” she said. “My goal every time is to beat my previous throw and set new PRs.”

In the javelin, she finished second to Thoreau’s Leah Delgarito. The Thoreau senior won the event in 95-04.5 while Castillo came in a distant second with a 81-feet effort.

In the track events, Adcock captured gold in the open 100 with a time of 13.5 seconds as she beat out Rehoboth Christian’s Katie Garoutte (13.72) for the title.

“The qualifying mark for the 100s is 13.06 and I’ve been running really close to that,” Adcock said. “So, I think in a couple more meets I can get qualified.”

In the long jump, she posted the best jump of 15-03.25 for another gold finish.

In the 400s, she finished second with a time of 1:07.97 to Rehoboth’s Maggi Van Drunen. The Rehoboth sprinter won the one-lap race in 1:05.18.

Despite finishing as the reserve champion, Adcock beat her previous best by 1.23 seconds in that event.

The Miyamura junior also participates in the 200s and she’s pretty close of making the Class 4A field with a personal best of 29.15.

The state qualifying marks are 27.13 and 1:01.58 for the 200 and 400 races.

As a state qualifier last year, Adcock said she’s looking to make another run at it. With very little experience, she acknowledged that her debut last year was an eye-opener.

“There’s a lot more competitive girls at state, so it’s more nerve-wracking,” she said. “I really want to qualify for state in the 100s and 400s.

“I want to either get first or second at the district meet so that I can get to state,” she added.

Adcock would also like to meet the state standards of 16-03 in the long jump as her PR stands at 15-05.75.

“I want to beat 16-feet because I’m really close,” she said. “I just got to work on my form a little bit.”

Behind a 16.5 effort each in the female high-point race from Gourette and Van Drunen, the Lady Lynx captured the team title with 71 points.

Gallup High finished a close second with 64 as the Lady Bengals finished ahead of Ramah (42), NACA (42) and Laguna Acoma (40).

Garoutte and Van Drunen captured individual titles with Gourette winning the 200s (29.67) and Van Drunen taking the 400s (1:05.18).

They added a pair of second place finishes in the 100 (Garoutte) and 200 (Van Drunen) while helping the 4×200 team to a first-place finish of 1:57.20 and a runner-up finish in the 4×400.

Other top finishers include Laguna Acoma’s Tayla Vicente (800), Rehoboth’s Emily Garcia (1600) and Gallup’s Merisha Long (3200).

Vicente posted a 2:53.42 in the 800 while Garcia outkicked Long for the 1600s with a time of 6:05.04.

Long was clocked in at 6:10.99.

“We got out and we were neck-and-neck,” Garcia said of her battle with Gallup runner. “We did have some strong headwind on the second curve, but we both finished strong.”

In the first race on Saturday, Long captured the title in the 3200s with a time of 13:30.04.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Gallup’s Tiana Tom took first, winning in 20.73 seconds while Rehoboth’s Jayme Ide netted the 300-meter hurdles in 1:00.51.

In the relay race, NACA won two relays: 4×100 (57.48) and 4×400 (5:01.61).

Gallup (4:58.84) captured the sprint medley and Tohatchi (12:27.71) won the 4×800.

In the field events, Ramah’s Chancie Clawson won gold in the triple jump (29-02.50) and Dulce’s Toccara Harrison won the high jump with a 4-04 effort.