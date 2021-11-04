Rez teams fare well at sectionals, looking to place at state

HOLBROOK, Ariz.

Division III sectionals were held alongside Division IV this Tuesday at Holbrook’s Hidden Cove Golf Course.

Many teams would place for state with Page boys taking first with 60 points, Holbrook in third with 132, Chinle sixth at 161 and Tuba City seventh at 178.

For girl’s, Chinle scored 56 for second and Blue Ridge took fifth with 151, all aforementioned teams heading to state.

Finishing first for the boy’s 5K-meter race was Ceaser Diaz from Mingus Union with a time of 16:15.1. He narrowly beat a runner from Snowflake by 2 seconds.

“It was tough race but I’m so glad that I was able to put that little kick in the end,” he said.

He was happy that this was his third time placing first this season and hopes to also come in first at state in Division III. However, his team didn’t qualify, so he’ll be the only one from his team to proceed to the finals.

Coming behind in third place was Holbrook’s senior Namath Gene with 16:55.5.

“The race was pretty good,” Gene said. “I felt good for the first 2 miles.

“The last mile, when we came up the slope here in the end that’s what got me,” Gene said. “I started to get tired and just tried keeping up with that kid from Williams and kept up with him.

“This season has been great better than other years. I’m where I want to be, one of the top runners in sections and we’re just getting ready for state now.”

Confidence booster

Page’s first runner was Colton Yazzie who came in seventh. He was quickly followed by his teammates Cody Slim and Gavyn Begay, helping Page take first place and beating their rivals, Snowflake, by 56 points.

Page’s assistant coach Tim Martin said the win was a confidence booster for the team as they prepare for state.

“I would say they ran good,” Martin said. “I wouldn’t say they ran great. We still have some kids coming back from not running in 10 days, but we’ll save our best stuff for state.

“Top of the podium is always the goal,” he said. “We’re ready to represent the north and kick some butt at state.”

For the girl’s race, junior Temyra Bia of Chinle came in first place, finishing the 5K-race at 20:08.5.

“It feels great, just to come in first and to know that I did push myself,” Bia said.

The week before Chinle had raced at the same course for the Holbrook Invitational and Bia came in fourth place in the varsity race.

Bia admitted her team was a little nervous about running the course again, but they pulled through and placed for state. Bia said she is happy and proud of her team as they train for the finals.

She hopes to come in the top 15 for individuals and sets a new record. This will be her second year at state since her freshman year.

Coming in fourth place for in the girls race was Jade Reid, a sophomore and the first runner from Page High.

“It was a really good race,” Reid said. “I felt more confident at this race. My hips were hurting a lot but I still pushed through to keep in the top 5.”

The Page girls will be heading to state, and although it’s a new team mostly filled with new runners, Reid said they’ve done well this season as they aim for state title.

Reid hopes to place in the top five for individuals.

“Good job to the other girls who raced out here,” Reid said. “Its all in God’s hands.”

The Chinle girls finished behind Coconino, a team they have been chasing since the start of the season and one that Chinle’s coach Beatrice Begay hopes to beat at state.

“I’m proud of how far the girls have come,” Begay said, “and I know they’re a little disappointed in themselves being second all the time against Coconino.

“But we’ve been hurting a little with injuries off and on through the season, but they did pretty good,” she said, “and I’m proud of them with where they place and I think they’re happy with it too.

“I hope to do a little better at state and see where we come in, we’re not too far behind (Coconino) so we’ll see where we are at state.”