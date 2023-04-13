Thoreau jumper meets state standards in triple jump

REHOBOTH, N.M.

The New Mexico track season is nearing the finish line as a bevy of athletes are looking to get qualified for state.

Thoreau sophomore Elam Smith is one of those individuals. He is looking to get qualified in at least four events.

“The goal is to make state and get on the podium,” he said Saturday during the High Desert Classic, a meet hosted by Rehoboth Christian High School.

Earlier this month, the Thoreau jumper beat the state qualifying mark of 38-feet, 9 inches in the triple jump at Ramah with a new PR of 40-feet, 6 inches.

“Everything went smooth and it was just perfect,” Smith said. “I even timed the board just right.”

At Rehoboth, he fell short of his PR but he was the event winner. Smith beat out six other competitors with a 38-feet effort with Dulce’s Jaren Johnson coming in second at 37-01 and Tohatchi’s Josh Dawes at 36-06.

“It was a nice day to jump, but I didn’t get that far,” he said.

Smith added a second-place finish in the long jump by hitting a new PR of 18-feet, 10.25 inches.

In one of his three attempts, he missed the board by half-inch and he got scratch. According to head coach Erik Loera, Smith would have beaten the state qualification standards of 19-feet, 10 inches.

“He scratched on his final jump and it would have been long enough to qualify,” Loera said of his pupil. “I expect him to qualify at his next meet.

“Overall, he’s having a great track season,” he said. “At Ramah, he got first in the 100s, long jump and triple jump and he tied for high-point male athlete.”

Loera said Smith is also involved in the 100-meter dash and the 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams.

“He’s a good athlete and he’s very humble,” the Thoreau coach said.

Smith joined the Thoreau track team two years ago as an eighth-grader. He earned his first state qualification as a freshman last year when he made it the 100s, long jump and 4×200 relay team.

“I had a senior help me with my jumps last year,” Smith said of Patrick Garoutte. “He really encouraged me and at state I’ve seen the other state qualifiers jumping in the 18s, 19s and 20s.

“I told myself that I want to be one of those people,” he added.

Smith said he’s looking to improve his marks with the state meet scheduled for May 5-6 in Albuquerque.

“I’m looking forward to state again,” he said. “Like I said, I’m hoping to make the podium.”