Zuni boys, Laguna Acoma freshman capture state titles

By Santiago Ramos Jr.

Special to the Times

ALBUQUERQUE

Laguna Acoma freshman Tagoya Pedro overtook sophomore teammate Lucas Williams with 200 meters to capture the Class 2A boys 1600-meter state title during the New Mexico State Track and Field Championships Friday at the UNM Track and Soccer Complex.

Pedro posted a winning time of 4:43.25, about a second and a half faster than Williams’ 4:44.86.

Rehoboth senior Charles Lynch placed sixth (4:54.79).

“We go back and forth (between No. 1 and No. 2),” Pedro said. “We like to compete. He beat me at districts by about eight seconds. It was a pretty good gap.”

Williams led much of the race before Pedro made his move on the fourth and final lap.

“I made my move on the gun lap,” said Pedro, the state cross-country runner-up last fall. “I felt I had a good amount of energy left. We were all running in a pack. I wanted to be sure I did not get too tired on the last lap.

“With about 200 meters left, I caught up with him. I didn’t look behind. I was focused on finishing,” he said. “I heard the fans screaming that he was right behind me. Lucas also has a strong kick. He was kicking as hard as I was.”

Williams, who finished third in the 1600 last year at state, said he felt pressure heading into state.

“Going into the race, there were a lot of nerves and pressure,” he said. “It felt like since I was ranked No. 1, there were pressure and nerves. I just went into the race with good thoughts. I looked behind me and looked at the other runners and see if anyone would pass me. And everyone was pacing off of me, so I kinda knew it would be a sudden kicker’s race. The last 200 meters, Tagoya did his thing.”

Pedro and Williams will be battling for another state title in the 800 meters today. Williams is the 2A top state qualifier with a time of 2:04.32, only .02 of a second faster than Pedro’s 2:34.34. Both runners will compete in the 3200 meters, the second to the last event at the state meet.

The Zuni T-Birds quickly captured the Class 3A 4×800-meter relay state title.

The T-Bird foursome of senior Alec Lastyano, freshman Aaron Lewis, junior Andrew Romancito, and freshman Deron Lastyano turned in a blistering time of 8:26.25.

Navajo Prep, with freshman Macallen Cousens, senior Aaron Mike, freshman Dylan Lansing, and senior Devin Lansing, was a distant second, 16 seconds back of Zuni, with a time of 8:42.37.

Tohatchi took third with the foursome of sophomore Jacob Del Curto, sophomore Briley Dauphinais, freshman Cassius Sandoval, and junior Jared Peterson.

Prep’s Devin Lansing took second in the 1600 meters with a time of 4:32.31 – just getting nipped by Cottonwood Classic sophomore Shane Yara with a 4:32.02.

Tohatchi’s Dauphinais placed third (4:38.81), with Zuni senior Alec Lastyano fourth (4:40.22).

Santa Fe Indian placed second in the 3A girls 4×800-meter relay. The Lady Brave relay foursome of senior Destiny Marquez, freshman Shyla Trujillo, senior Alexis Aguino, and senior Kendra Emery posted a time of 10:40.97.

Cottonwood Classical coasted to the state title with a winning time of 10:30.11.

Zuni finished a close third with senior Shania Chavez, senior Fernadette Yatsatie, Arianna Lasiloo, and Maleah Lalio turning in a time of 10:41.59.

The second day of the Class A-AA-AAA continues today, with the state finals for the rest of the events.