Sixth man: Chandler-Gilbert post leads freshman reserve

By Barbara Boxleitner

Special to the Times

CHINLE

Aisha Ashley has been a valuable reserve for the Chandler-Gilbert Community College women’s basketball team.

Though the Chinle High School graduate didn’t start any of the first nine games, she led the freshmen reserves with a 5.1 scoring average and ranked second among them with 1.7 rebounds per game.

The 6-foot forward said she has been entering games when teammates need a breather. Her tasks typically are to rebound, be physical and set screens, she said, “playing as the best I can.”

She has provided timely scoring off the bench. Her season-high 12 points against South Mountain were the second most among the Coyotes, including the starters. She converted all eight of her season-high free-throw attempts, a sign of her growing threat as an inside scorer.

“I’ve improved with being more physical,” Ashley said. “Now I can do actual spin moves and post moves. I do it more physical now.”

She hasn’t shot nearly as often as her teammates, but she led the squad with a 57.7 field goal percentage through nine games.

Against South Mountain, she said, the team’s post coach mentioned how the other Coyote posts were not taking shots, opting to pass instead, and wanted her to be physical when she entered the game.

“Take my shots,” said Ashley, who had eight points in one game and six points in two others. “They just kept fouling me.”

The team runs a fast-paced offense, so she has to be alert to receive passes and drive to the basket. “Be fast and be in control of the ball. Be fast in the post,” she said.

She had a season-high seven rebounds in a Dec. 7 win. “There was a bunch of mismatches. Coach said I can easily get the ball,” she said. “They didn’t have the height we had at the bottom.”

Going forward, Ashley is trying to become more fit to have the stamina to play additional minutes. “I still need to improve on quickness and lateral movement, being more quick on my feet,” she said.