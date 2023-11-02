‘We’re contenders’ Ganado girls to challenge for Division III state crown

HOLBROOK, Ariz. – The Ganado Lady Hornets are making a case for a top finish at this week’s Arizona Division III state cross country meet.

The Hornets captured the individual and team title at last Friday’s state qualifying meet held at the Hidden Cove Golf Course in Holbrook.

Ganado won the 11-team Division III North section meet with 50 points while Chinle, last year’s state champs, took second with 59 markers.

“I feel like we’re contenders, we’re in there,” first-year Ganado coach Eliana Vann said. “It’s anybody’s game, and we’re up for that.”

The Hornets were paced by sophomore harrier Damira Allen, who crossed the finish line in the 5K race in 19:56.6, which was 29 seconds faster than meet runner-up Janessa Segay of Chinle.

“Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to win it,” Allen said. “It’s a surprise for me.”

Despite her modesty, Vann said her pupil has been hitting her stride in recent weeks as Allen has won three consecutive races heading into the Division III girls state meet, which is set for 2 p.m. at the Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix on Saturday.

“She’s very positive and just very committed and dedicated to her training,” Vann said of Allen. “With that, we’re seeing her progression, and it really comes down to what she wants to put into it.”

Vann said her pupil turned a corner in early October. Before that, she was chasing some of the runners that she beat last Friday afternoon in Holbrook.

“After we settled in with our conditioning and switched into a different training, we saw that difference come about,” Vann said. “We’re crossing our fingers for her to do well at state.”

Allen said the training she’s received has helped in her development.

“I’m more in shape now,” she said. “I want to challenge for a state title, and I want to beat my (sectional) time that I did here.”

The Ganado team had two other harriers that placed in the top 14 and those runners earned medals. Sophomores Jasah McIntosh took sixth and Lynn Autumn Tsosie placed 12th.

The rest of the Hornets scoring team members include junior Annamarie Yazzie (17th) and sophomore Tomeka King (20th). Senior Sheena Smith (27th) and freshman Aleria Reid (43rd) were the Hornets’ sixth and seventh runners.

Chinle had two runners that made the all-section team with Segay, a junior, taking second and senior Reshila Curley placing fifth. The Lady Wildcats also got a 19th place finish from sophomore Caitlyn Ashley, a 22nd effort from freshman Markisha Johnnie and a 32nd finish from Jaycee Wagner.

Winslow, which placed fourth in the team standings with 113 points, was led by Jocelyn Farland as the sophomore took ninth overall.

Page runner Jade Reid took third overall, helping her team to a fifth-place finish in the team standings with 156 points.

Tuba City garnered sixth place with 187 points as the Lady Warriors rounded out the state qualifying teams.

Individually, Window Rock freshman Laniya Begody (13th) and Alchesay’s Cian Davis (15th) also qualified for the state meet.