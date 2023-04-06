Aztec senior tabbed wrestler of year after dominant season

WINDOW ROCK

(Editor’s note: The Times’ boys and girls basket all-stars will be released next week.)

Aztec senior Makayla Munoz is leaving a distinguished prep career as one New Mexico’s dominant wrestler.

She’s the first female wrestler in the state to claim four consecutive state titles.

With that, Munoz earned the distinction as the Times’ Wrestler of the Year in the middle weight division.

“I’m extremely happy that I was able to set this goal for future wrestlers to beat,” Munoz said of her string of state titles. “I just hope I can be a good role model to them.”

The Aztec wrestler compiled a 43-0 record after winning the 145-pound state title in late February. All of her wins came off pins as she finished her prep career with a mindboggling127-1 record.

Next season, she’s going to wrestle for the Oklahoma City University women’s wrestling program.

“I just know that I have a lot more to learn and I’m excited to do it,” she said.

In addition to Munoz, the Times selected Red Mesa’s Lyla Tree, Bloomfield’s Amia Goins and Miyamura’s Lorianna Piestewa, Taniel Espinosa and Hannah Mariano as wrestlers of the year.

Tree was the lone state placer at the all-girls Arizona state wrestling meet as the Red Mesa junior took fifth at 185 pounds, become the school’s first female state placer.

“I’m actually surprised that I got this far,” Tree said. “I didn’t think I was gonna make it, but I made it. I’m actually happy.”

Tree finished the season at 30-4 overall.

Going forward, she’s looking to improve on her skills and technique for a better finish next season.

“I still have next year,” she said. “I just have to keep pushing myself and train hard to see how far I get for my senior year.”

Goins captured the 185-pound title at the New Mexico state wrestling meet while fashioning a 38-4 record.

Piestewa, meanwhile, earned her third state crown by winning the 107-pound division.

“It feels really good because I know my team was really looking forward to me winning it this year,” said Piestewa, who finished with a 33-1 record. “I went through a lot of hardships and finally getting it is just amazing.”

Piestewa, who was ranked 22nd in the country, said she is focused on making it four state titles in a row next year.

“I just go in there thinking I’m better than I was a year before and I need to go in with a confidence of it.”

Espinosa earned the 120-pound state title by upsetting previously unbeaten Sasha Gonzalez in the finals in a 2-0 contest.

The two wrestlers both finished with one-loss records with Espinosa going 36-1 overall and Gonzalez at 31-1.

“She (Gonzales) was my only loss this season,” Espinosa said. “She’s a very good opponent. I give her all my kudos.

“I had to keep her down,” Espinosa said of the final seconds of the match. “I had to keep going. I was looking at the clock and I was counting down from 4 (seconds) in my head.

Mariano was another wrestler that capped her season with a perfect record by going 27-0 overall as the Miyamura senior won the state crown in the heavyweight division.

“I was telling myself I need to get my head into the game cause this is my last year and I need to get it (the state title),” said Mariano, who was the state runner-up last year.

Behind a second-place finish in the team standings, Miyamura coach Nate Sellers was tabbed the coach of the year.

With six state qualifiers, the Lady Patriots finished with 115.5 points behind state champ Volcano Vista as the Lady Hawks scored 147 points behind 11 state qualifiers.

All-Stars

Makayla Munoz, Aztec

Ava Poyer, Aztec

Amia Goins, Bloomfield

Maliah Goins, Bloomfield

Sadie Bair, Bloomfield

Harley Rightmire, Bloomfield

Kyra Warren, Chinle

McKayla Yazzie, Chinle

Timeidra Garcia, Gallup

April Archibeque, Farmington

Katrina Henry, Farmington

Ioanna Ueanimatang, Farmington

Lilly Delegarito, Farmington

Alissa Deyapp, Farmington

Sierra Aho, Holbrook

Tonja Manuelito, Kirtland Central

Evelyn Auzenne, Kirtland Central

Sequoia Clawson, Kirtland Central

Lorianna Piestewa, Miyamura

Taniel Espinosa, Miyamura

Hannah Mariano, Miyamura

Isabelle Jaramillo, Miyamura

Mckayla Slivers, Miyamura

Melaine Kescoli, Monument Valley

Charlotte Nunez, Monument Valley

Shyla Howe, Newcomb

Tania Begaye-Chiquito, Northwest

Tea Nockideneh, Page

Trina Bennett, Page

Leyonna Sombrerro, Page

Ilina Robbins, Page

Svea Robinson, Piedra Vista

Eliana Benevidez, Piedra Vista

Stormie Sanchez, Piedra Vista

Lyla Tree, Red Mesa

Rheanna Tree, Red Mesa

Raevaughn Lee, Shiprock

Monica Joe, Shonto Prep

Becynthia Bryant, Shonto Prep

Jordan Yazzie, Volcano Vista

Paige Kee, Window Rock

Olisha Greymountain, Window Rock

Patrice White, Window Rock

Charry Benecke, Winslow

Tatum Estrada, Winslow

Arora Madore, Winslow

Aiden Dickson, Winslow