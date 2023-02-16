Bloomfield grapplers overtake Aztec at region meet

By Santiago Ramos Jr.

Special to the Times

KIRTLAND

It came down to the wire.

Bloomfield clinched the Regional 1-4A boys wrestling championship holding off district rival, state powerhouse and defending state champ Aztec in a close finish.

Bloomfield captured five individual regional titles including the final match of the day to hold off Aztec with four titles – 247.5 points to 230. Miyamura took third with 201 points.

Robertson was next with 134.5, followed by West Las Vegas 132, Moriarty 99, Los Alamos 95, Espanola Valley 94, Gallup ninth with 69.5 just ahead of Pojoaque Valley 69, host Kirtland Central 65 and Shiprock 48.

Bloomfield head coach Jason Luster said he knew it would be a battle with district foe Aztec.

“We knew it was going to be a tight race and we knew every match mattered,” Luster said. “We have entered every tournament this season with the idea of taking it one match at a time.”

The Rio Rancho Events Center will be hosting the New Mexico State Wrestling Championships Friday and Saturday.

The first session will start at 10 a.m. on Friday with the second session at 2:30 p.m. and concluding at 8 p.m.

The third session with the championship semifinals and consolation round will get underway Saturday at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a break from 2-2:30 p.m. The medal matches for third and fifth places will be from 2:30 to 4 p.m. There will be a break from 4-5 p.m. before the championship finals will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. All times are tentative.

Luster expects state to be another tight battle for the state title.

“As far as the state tournament I believe it’s going to be a battle of four teams,” Luster said. “Silver and Belen always have had solid programs and have to be respected. As far as Aztec, we stand behind them as a program and always look forward to what they bring which is hard-nosed wrestling. But once again our strategy is one match at a time.

“I’m very proud of this team,” he added. “They have come together and fought through every match. I can’t wait to see how they finish their season. I want to stay thank you to all the families, the community and our district for the support of our wrestling program.”

Bloomfield sophomore wins 114-pound title

Bloomfield sophomore Hunter Samora, who was seeded fourth, captured the 114-pound regional title as he decisioned Robertson junior James Romero-Montoya 6-5 in close finals match.

“It was close,” Samora said of the finals. “You just keep your mind set on winning and scoring points because after the takedown he got me on that reversal. And if I quit there I wouldn’t have come out on top. I try to keep my goal in mind and coming out on top today and it worked out for me. Today I was seeded fourth and came out No. 1.”

Samora (37-5) pinned Los Alamos freshman Deacon Lowe (5-11) at 0:19 of the first period in the first round. Samora then pinned Miymaura freshman Gage Sellers (29-11) in 2:50 in the second round. In the semifinals, Zamora, who placed third at state last year, won after a medical forfeit by Aztec freshman Taner Olguin (25-7).

Sellers placed fifth with a medical forfeit by Olguin.

Bloomfield grappler moves to 27-3 overall

Bloomfield sophomore Elias Johnson captured the 127-pound regional title as he pinned Miyamura senior Hunter Gonzales (25-15) in 2:50. It was the second time in the last two weeks that Johnson (27-3) had pinned Gonzales.

“I take every match the same,” said Johnson who was fourth at state the last two years. “Whether I’m wrestling the best kid in the state or the worst in the same. Focus is the main thing. That’s how I approach my matches. Keep my mind straight and keep everything going. State is looking good for me. I’m hoping that I get a pretty good seed for state. Honestly I’m fine wrestling anybody. I want to beat the best to be the best.”

After receiving an opening round, Johnson, the top seed, pinned Espanola Valley freshman Alejandro Valdez (19-18) at 0:28 in the second round. Johnson then pinned West Las Vegas junior Isaac Sanchez (19-12) in 2:46 in the semis.

Aztec eighth grader Corey Douglas (16-14) pinned Gallup senior Xavier Lopez (17-12) at 2:47 in the seventh place match.

Bobcat senior captures 133-pound crown

Bloomfield senior Adan Benadivez, the top seed, captured the 133-pound regional title as he posted an 18-3 technical fall over Pojoaque Valley eighth grader Ben Duran at 3:23.

Benavidez, who stayed unbeaten at 46-0 heading to state as the two-time defending state champ, won by an injury by St. Michael freshman Dylan Garcia (12-15) in 0:28 in the first round. Benavidez pinned Los Alamos senior Marcos Chacon (10-8) in 0:56 in the second round. In the semis, Benavidez pinned Robertson senior Noah Ortiz (24-18) at 2:47.

“I’ll be the first three-timer (at state) for Bloomfield,” said Benadivez who will be wrestling for Kent State this fall. “Good goal to go out and reach for it.”

Miyamura junior Aeneas Lewis ((18-16) won by a forfeit over Moriarty junior Jonathan Valdez (39-5) in the fifth place match.

Aztec eighth grader Koltyn White (14-9) decisioned Gallup junior Josiah Carl (17-14) 5-3 in the seventh place match.

Bloomfield wrestler improves to 42-4 overall

Bloomfield senior Samuel Eveland captured the 145-pound regional title as he posted a 10-4 decision over Grants junior Larry Meador (41-12).

“He was really strong, very aggressive,” Eveland said of Meador. “I just had to be smart about it, try not to waste all my energy.”

Eveland (42-4) pinned Moriarty senior Toby Olsen (8-18) in 1:24 in the first round. Eveland, who was fourth at state a year ago, then decisioned Espanola Valley junior Noah Maez (36-9) in the second round. In the semis, he posted a 5-2 decision over Miyamura senior Chandler Whitman (32-12).

Aztec sophomore Zach Sanders took third with a 3-0 decision over Whitman.

Bloomfield heavyweight pins Shiprock wrestler in finals

In the meet’s final match, Bloomfield junior Williams, the No. 1 seed, captured the 285-pound regional title by pinning Shiprock senior Jalen Begay (24-8) at 1:38.

“I thought he had me,” Williams said of Begay. “So out of desperation I just rolled him and dropped the pin.”

Williams (41-6) pinned Northwest sophomore Vincent Mariano at 0:33 in the first round. He then pinned Los Alamos junior Elijah Alvarez (10-18) at 1:33 in the second round. In the semis, Williams scored a 4-0 decision over Kirtland Central senior Jerry Dodge (23-7) in the semis.

Gallup senior Santana Pablo (18-5) pinned Aztec sophomore Deegan Keenom at 2:48 in the third place match.

KC’s Dodge won by a forfeit over Miyamura senior Nathan Jim (26-9) in the fifth place match.

Newcomb senior Isaiah Viola (24-12) pinned Moriarty senior Royal Page (19-15) in 1:42 in the seventh place match.