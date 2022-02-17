Lady Patriots eyeing third state title

WINDOW ROCK

The New Mexico girls’ state wrestling tournament is slated for Saturday.

The Miyamura Lady Patriots will be looking at five wrestlers for another shot at a state title.

The Patriots is seeking a three-peat behind two district champions.

On Feb 10, Miyamura captured the District 1 meet with a team score of 107 points, edging Farmington for the district title as the Lady Scorps finished with 101 points, followed by Volcano Vista (97), Atrisco Heritage Academy (79) and Aztec (71).

“We were able to qualify a five out of the eight, so I’m pretty happy about that,” Miyamura coach Nate Sellers said. “They wrestled really well. You know, it’s super hard to just qualify in general with it being only one class and 32 teams in your district. So, I’m super proud of them. And, you know, we’re looking forward to what they achieve this weekend.”

Miyamura got a pair of first-place finishes from sophomore Lorianna Piestewa (107) and junior Hannah Mariano (185).

The Patriots had three other wrestlers that made last Thursday’s finals, with Mckayla Slivers (114), Taniel Espinosa (120), and Neveah Young (132) all taking second.

“I expect all five of the girls to get into the finals,” Sellers said. “I really think each of them possesses the skills to get there, so I’m really looking at getting five of them into the finals this weekend.”

Sellers said they’re not feeling any pressure to three-peat as Farmington and Albuquerque Highland, a District 2 team, qualified six wrestlers.

“I don’t think they’re feeling the pressure at all,” Sellers said. “I think they’re feeling thankful for the opportunity. I think they’re feeling grateful to be able to compete on the stage like the state tournament, and, you know, we’ll leave it in God’s hands and see where the cards fall.”

Farmington coach John Mason said if they don’t have any wrestlers finish the state meet with a 0-2 record, it should give them a slight edge.

“Like they say, the more chances you get, the better you feel about getting it,” he said. “Having that extra person gives them a little comfort in succeeding. That might be the motivation to get them there.

“And if every girl scores we have a great chance at a trophy,” he said.

At the district meet, the Lady Scorps got one champion in Ebony Smith at 132.

Aztec had three girls win their brackets, with junior Mckayla Munoz (126) and seniors Princess Altisis (138), and Brynn Kirby (152) taking gold.

Altisis ran her record to 33-0 overall while Munoz improved to 32-1 overall.

Longtime Aztec coach Herb Stinson said his two veterans are seeking their third state title.

“I don’t see anyone slowing them down,” he said. “Mckayla’s got one girl (Chailynn Amaro) from Socorro that’s 20-0. And, you know, Princess is special.

“You won’t find a Native American girl that’s more talented when it comes to wrestling,” he added. “She’s a pleasure to watch wrestle. She moves fluidly, and she sets up moves, and she has a shot to wrestle at the next level. We just got to find the right place for her to wrestle.”

Kirtland Central’s Jojera Dodge won gold at the district meet by taking the 235-weight class, upping her record to 13-0.