Slideshow | Wrestling: In it to Win It

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Bloomfield’s Lylie Nunez grabs the waist of Cleveland’s Ashley Smith in the third-place match of the 114-weight class on Saturday.

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Miyamura Lady Patriot Taniel Espinosa struggles to stay on her feet as La Cueva’s Nicole Woisin works on getting control of her by holding her head on Saturday.