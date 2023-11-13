Zuni boys tie Laguna Acoma with 23 state titles, LA runner wins 2A race

ALBUQUERQUE

Mission accomplished.

The Zuni boys cross-country team tied Laguna Acoma with the most state titles at the conclusion of the New Mexico high school state cross-country meet at Albuquerque Academy on Saturday morning.

Both schools have won 23 state titles, with Gallup High at third with 18.

The Thunderbirds placed five scoring members in the top 20 to win this year’s Class 3A state title with 68 points.

Santa Fe Indian School was a close second at 78, and Navajo Prep secured the third-place trophy with 82 markers.

“This is our third in a row,” Zuni coach Chris Carroll said. “It’s what they have on paper, but for us, it’s the fifth in a row because we didn’t run during the Covid year.”

The longtime coach said every runner on his squad had to run their best to turn back Santa Fe Indian as the Braves sought the school’s fifth state crown.

“Santa Fe Indian was a lot closer than we thought they would be,” Carroll said. “You know, if we didn’t run our pack, then we would wouldn’t be where we wanted to be.”

The Zuni coach said it’s a good feeling to be considered among the state’s best, as the T-Birds had to wait until late afternoon to see what Laguna Acoma did in its 2A state meet.

“We know we’re one of the top programs in the state,” Carroll said. “We’re right there with Laguna Acoma with the most boys.”

And although the LA Hawks took third in the 2A team standings, they didn’t go home without a state champion.

LA junior Lucas Williams captured the individual crown, crossing the finish line in 16:18.92 ahead of teammate Tagoya Pedro, who trailed five seconds back.

“I’ve been chasing this for a while,” Williams said of his first state crown.

“The spring track season didn’t play out the way I wanted, and last year’s cross-country season didn’t play out the way I wanted,” he said. “This year, I just let everything go from the all the highs and lows that I had.

“I let them go, and I just tried to be in the moment,” he added.

Twenty-one area athletes earned all-state accolades by placing in the top 10. Pick up Thursday’s print edition of the Navajo Times for more coverage on the New Mexico state cross-country meet.