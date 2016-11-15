MacDonald’s vice chairman passes

GALLUP

Frank E. Paul, who was Vice Chairman of the Navajo Tribe under Chairman Peter MacDonald from 1979 to 1983, died Monday, according to family members.

Paul, who had a teaching and a federal administration background, was selected by MacDonald to run on his ticket after Wilson Skeet, who had been vice chairman for his first two terms, decided to run for the chairman position against MacDonald.

On Monday, MacDonald praised Paul for his work on behalf of the Navajo people during the four years he was in office.

By his third term, MacDonald said he was spending more and more time dealing with major policy issues both on the reservation and in Indian Country so Paul was given the responsibility of running the executive branch.

“He did a very good job,” MacDonald said, adding that he had empathy for Navajo youth.

Since he was from Ramah, New Mexico, he was able to oversee a number of projects that benefited that community, MacDonald said.

When he left the tribe in 1983, Paul went back to Ramah, serving for many years as the chapter’s president and as a strong supporter of the chapter’s economic programs.

