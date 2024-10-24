Thursday, October 24, 2024

Advocates continue to urge congressional action on RECA

Oct 17, 2024 |

Maggie Billiman, who journeyed to Washington, D.C., over three weeks ago to advocate for an amendment to the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act introduced by Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, voiced concerns about the lack of communication from Navajo Nation leaders.

Northern Navajo Medical Center street medicine team aims to prevent syphilis cases

Jul 25, 2024 |

Every Tuesday and Wednesday, the Northern Navajo Medical Center’s Public Health Nursing and Sih Hasin Street Medicine teams load their white Ford transit van full of rapid tests, penicillin, wound care, food, water, socks, feminine hygiene products, condoms, medicine, and other necessities to test and treat relatives experiencing homelessness for syphilis and other sexually transmitted infections in the northern parts of New Mexico

