Funeral, burial services to be held Wednesday for Navajo Code Talker John Kinsel Sr.
Navajo Code Talker John Kinsel Sr., one of the last three remaining code talkers, will be laid to rest on Wednesday.
Maggie Billiman, who journeyed to Washington, D.C., over three weeks ago to advocate for an amendment to the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act introduced by Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, voiced concerns about the lack of communication from Navajo Nation leaders.
Mr. Buu Van Nygren, have you no shame! Have you not retained any of the Diné philosophical teachings about leadership
Here on the Navajo Nation, there is a lot on the line in this election. As the five-fingered intelligent earth dwellers, we know that the policies of our president and vice president determine the future of our land, culture and democracy.
Davina Smith, a longtime community advocate and resident of southeastern Utah, is seeking support for the Utah House of Representatives in District 69.
During a typical year, high school football teams would be having their fourth or fifth week of the season by now. However, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are having delayed seasons, if any.
Diné hoop players Kapiolani Anitielu and Aniya Johnson couldn’t have asked for a better start in their collegiate debut.
It’s fall, and wool is in the air at the Navajo Nation Museum.
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, the Northern Navajo Medical Center’s Public Health Nursing and Sih Hasin Street Medicine teams load their white Ford transit van full of rapid tests, penicillin, wound care, food, water, socks, feminine hygiene products, condoms, medicine, and other necessities to test and treat relatives experiencing homelessness for syphilis and other sexually transmitted infections in the northern parts of New Mexico
The Navajo Nation mourns a great American hero – Navajo Code Talker John Kinsel Sr., who defended our land and our people with the language given to us by the Holy People.
Some worry that with each generation, an appreciation for centuries of Navajo culture and heritage grows fainter. Recent high school graduate Halle Johnson is proving that’s not always the case.
In the vibrant atmosphere of the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts Indian Market in Santa Fe, the air buzzed with creativity and cultural pride.
Her fifth design secured Sasha Begay a spot to sell her original Navajo-designed mugs in the Desert View gift shop at the Grand Canyon.