Slideshow: 100th Annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial

Navajo Times | Sharon Chischilly

Voladores dancers perform the Mexican ritual Danza de los Voladores (dance of the flyers) during the 100th Annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial at Red Rock Park in Church Rock, N.M.

Navajo Times | Sharon Chischilly

A young performer practices his routine before the night performance during the 100th Annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial on Saturday evening at Red Rock Park in Church Rock, N.M.