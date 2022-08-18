Slideshow: 100th Annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial

View images from Navajo Times staff of the 100th Annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial on Aug. 13, 2022.
(Tip: Select any image to launch full-screen slideshow.)
Navajo Times | Sharon Chischilly Maori Haka dancers from New Zealand perform during the One World Beat event during the 100th Annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial at Red Rock Park in Church Rock, N.M.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Eagle dancer James Saufkie, of the Hoyapi Hopi Second Mesa dance group, performs in the 100th Annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial parade in Gallup.
Navajo Times | Sharon Chischilly Hopi performers acknowledge the sky beings after a rainfall during the grand entry at the 100th Annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial at Red Rock Park in Church Rock, N.M.
Navajo Times | Sharon Chischilly Voladores dancers perform the Mexican ritual Danza de los Voladores (dance of the flyers) during the 100th Annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial at Red Rock Park in Church Rock, N.M.
Navajo Times | Sharon Chischilly A young performer practices his routine before the night performance during the 100th Annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial on Saturday evening at Red Rock Park in Church Rock, N.M.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero A member of the Zuni Pueblo dance group performs in the 100th Annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial parade on Saturday.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Eagle dancer Rueben Saufkie Jr. of the Hoyapi Hopi Second Mesa dance group prepares to enter the dance ground on Saturday night during the 100th Annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial night performance at Red Rock Park.
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Za’Lynn Lucero, 2, of the Laguna Pueblo dance group, leads the way during the 100th Annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial parade in Gallup.