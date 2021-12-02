In memory: Candlelight vigil held for 21-year-old Shiprock man

SHIPROCK

Nearly 30 people walked with candles and signs from KFC to the Shiprock Police District on the evening of Nov. 19 in memory of Jevon Descheenie.

Descheenie’s body was found in a canal in north Shiprock on Nov. 12.

The walkers are residents of Rock Point and Shiprock, and his friends and family, who were escorted by the Navajo Nation Police.

He was last seen alive on Oct. 25 after being detained by Shiprock police for intoxication. He was taken to the police station and, while there, officers planned to release Descheenie to a responsible party because there is no corrections facility in the community.

While in the police vehicle, Descheenie puked in the back seat and the arresting officer removed Descheenie from the vehicle. The arresting officer led him to the steps of a nearby transport vehicle so they could get protective gloves from the front of their unit.

When the officer returned, Descheenie wasn’t there and could not be found. Police officers attempted to locate Descheenie in the surrounding area but were unsuccessful.

Police contacted family members to inform them of Descheenie’s escape.

The family of Descheenie waited for him to return on the evening of Oct. 25, but he did not.

Members of the family organized their own searches in the Shiprock area the next day. They searched the Shiprock bridge, river and canals.

Francis Descheenie, Jevon’s father, filed a missing person report with Shiprock PD on Oct. 29. The report was completed and processed on Nov. 2 and entered into the National Crime Information Center.

“He didn’t have a mean bone in his body,” said Jevon’s sister, Shannon Nez. “He was quiet. He was into his music, and he made music. He was ready to start a family. He was just beginning his life.”

The family was waiting to receive his body to lay him to rest and to view the autopsy report. His body was still with the Office of Medical Investigators at the University of New Mexico Sciences Center in Albuquerque.

“What can be the holdup?” Nez exclaimed. “The traditional Navajo way, you have four days – four days to bury a loved one! It’s way past that.

“I’m pissed off – angry!” she continued. “We just want to lay our brother to rest.”

The Navajo Police, regarding its participation in the candlelight walk, said in a statement: “On Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, the Navajo Police Department assisted in escorting community members participating in a march and candlelight vigil for Jevon Descheenie.

“We understand this has been a difficult and trying time for the family and our community as we continue to actively participate in the independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Jevon.

“We have met privately with his family and have expressed our deepest condolences,” police said, “and we remain committed to participating in direct dialogue with the family.”