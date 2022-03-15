People | Coalition director testifies before Congress

ALBUQUERQUE

Indigenous leader Angel Charley, executive director of the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women, testified on March 3 before the U.S. House Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

Her testimony was part of the committee’s hearing on the “Neglected Epidemic of Missing Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Women and Girls.”

The hearing comes when the federal government is showing initiative to find ways to put an end to the missing and murdered crisis in Indigenous communities.

This has been demonstrated by recent actions by the Department of Interior under the leadership of Secretary Deb Haaland.

Charley is from Ka’waika, one of the 19 Pueblos of New Mexico. She comes from generations of powerful women who can heal families through love, action, and connection.

Most importantly, she is a mother who is committed to supporting a generation of young leaders, like her child.

Charley is a citizen of the Pueblo of Laguna and Navajo Nation.

As director of the coalition, she is committed to solutions for violence against Native women and girls.

She is a New Mexico Murdered and Missing Indigenous Relatives Task Force member. The New Mexico State Senate has recognized her for helping bring awareness to the movement.

She also serves on the board of directors for the Albuquerque Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners Collaborative, is a member of the Alliance of Tribal Coalitions to End Violence, and is board chair for the Native American Professional Parent Resources Inc.

She holds a degree in communication from the University of Hawaii.