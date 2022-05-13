Guest Column | Congratulations to the Class of 2022

By President Jonathan Nez

On behalf of the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President, we congratulate all of our Diné people who are graduating and taking another step forward in their educational goals!

Our words can’t fully express how proud and happy we are for each of you, your parents, your grandparents, your teachers, and everyone who supported you throughout the journey.

Not only have you persevered but you have overcome many challenges and managed to earn your diploma in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.

We know that the last couple of years have been very tough. You may have lost out on time spent with your family and friends, but you overcame so much to be where you are today.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all of us. We are certain that all of you have been impacted in one way or another. The toll that it has taken on you and your loved ones – physically, mentally, and spiritually – cannot be measured, but all of you should be proud that through your love and support for one another, we continue to overcome and heal our Nation.

The strength and resilience of our ancestors remains within each of you to this day, and will help you to continue on a good path in life.

Many of you have parents and grandparents who have passed down our way of life teachings. T’áá Hwó Ají Téego, or self-reliance and self-determination, is one teaching that can be applied to many challenges that you will encounter in life. T’áá Hwó Ají Téego is what our elders always tell us, that we have the ability within ourselves to accomplish what we set out to do.

Whether you’re dealing with adversity or maybe it’s setting new goals for yourself like working toward your bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, or beyond, the teaching known as T’áá Hwó Ají Téego can help you every step of the way.

Yes, there will be hardships and setbacks, but you don’t give up. Our ancestors long ago never gave up. They persevered and because of them, we are here today.

Always remember that we do not accomplish things alone. We have to recognize and thank our parents, our grandparents, teachers, coaches, and everyone who supported us and helped us.

As you move forward in life, it won’t be easy, but remember the teachings of our elders and the importance of prayer. The power of prayer can take you far in life, but you also have to work hard and focus on the positive things.

To all of you, we congratulate you on your great achievement and we want you to know that you will always be in our prayers for continued success.

Congratulations to all of the graduates of the Class of 2022! Ahe’hee’.