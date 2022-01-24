Guest Column | Envisioning Crazy Horse’s prophecy coming true

By Kenneth G. White Jr.

Society is in an epidemic, pandemic and overall concerning and dangerous time with the virus, “politicians” blocking legislation, and the basic needs of the people (food, housing, income and health care, among others) being unmet.

What is the outcome of this worldwide situation impacting all the people? Who can tell us what will happen?

Take heed Native America, and humanity – a loving, and spiritual Grandpa already done told us.

The great Lakota Chief Crazy Horse prophesized, “Upon suffering beyond suffering, the Red Nation shall rise again, and it shall be a blessing for a sick world.

“A world filled with broken promises, selfishness and separations. A world longing for light again. I see a time of seven generations when all the colors of mankind will gather under the sacred Tree of Life and the whole Earth will become one circle again.

“In that day there will be those among the Lakota who will carry knowledge and understanding of unity among all living things and the young white ones will come to those of my people and ask for wisdom.

“I salute the light within your eyes where the whole universe dwells. For when you are at that center within you and I am in that place within me, we shall be as one.”

This prophecy came from Creator to Crazy Horse and will in fact come true. Many people say we are now in the seventh generation today.

I envision Grandpa receiving the prophecy from Creator in a respectful Lakota spiritual way. A quiet time. A powerful silent spiritual moment.

The greatest power in the universe messaging. The chosen one receiving the message – a respected and caring Lakota elder, leader, chief and medicine man filled with indigenous wisdom, love, and the Warrior Spirit for the people.

Sitting Bull said, “The Warrior for us, is one who sacrifices himself for the good of others. His task is to take care of the elderly, the defenseless, those who cannot provide for themselves, and above all, the children – the future of humanity.”

I envision the Great Warrior and Chief Crazy Horse meditating, praying, using song, ceremony, eagle feathers, sacred pipe, cedar, water, fire and language to connect with and respect Creator as he opens his heart and mind to receive the prophecy.

Sitting reverently on Mother Earth in a teepee. The sacred fire crackling and popping, the sweet smell of cedar in the air.

Mother Earth, Father Sun, the animal world and plant world listening in as the prophecy is conveyed from the Great Spirit.

Tears of joy running down Grandpa’s face as he realizes the beautiful timeless message and prophecy Creator lovingly shared with him in the Lakota language, to then share with the people.

There was no religious bias, judgement or colonialist influence, just a straight pure spiritual connection between the great Chief and Creator.

With all my respect and love to this blessed time and our Grandpa, I prayerfully envision how an Indigenous world will look after Crazy Horse’s prophecy comes true.

Envision the Tree of Life and One Circle to include:

1. A genuine compassionate and caring society among all ethnicities based on love and respect

2. Formal recognition by all governmental institutions that every United States-Indian Nation treaty is valid and in force, including reparations.

3. Recognition by all that America is Native American land, and that real universal healing starts with this factual recognition and realization under the sacred Tree of Life and One Circle.

4. Development and implementation of Indigenous-designed community-based trauma informed schools, communities, urban Native American programs, tribes and coalitions that combine applicable proven science, tribal culture, the Warrior Spirit and Indigenous wisdom in all institutions to heal the people.

5. Real Native history being shared and taught to all colors of mankind based on real truth, not a settler colonialist biased perspective.

6. All Native people knowing and speaking their tribal language with pride and dignity.

7. All sacred Native ceremonies, songs and prayers being revitalized, honored and implemented in every unique tribal setting .

8. Mother Earth being truly protected from climate change universally by all colors of mankind.

9. A true Native holistic health care system that is designed by Native minds for Native people, which formally recognizes and incorporates medicine men/women and each tribe’s unique and powerful culture as an integral part of holistic health and healing.

10. A true Native defined school system and curriculum that teaches our dear child’s practical definitive tools to identify and combat trauma, such as developing their self-love, self-care and self-identity, instead of them reacting to trauma without definitive tools when they grow older.

11. A true basic tribal infrastructure built and in place for the people – paved roads, electricity lines, water lines, transportation, health care – and which targets tribal members and all ethnicities most in need.

12. True bonding and love among individuals, families, communities, tribes, and all ethnicities under the sacred Tree of Life, One Circle and Colors of Mankind.

13. Creator inspired individual, family, tribal, ethnic and humanitarian cooperation and compassion among all people under the sacred Tree of Life and One Circle.

14. The Warrior Spirit, Indigenous wisdom, tribal values and culture and Creator individually and collectively guiding the growth of the sacred Tree of Life and One Circle forevermore.

15. Other great ideas and realities you would like to see come true.

During these times one may become doubtful of what the future holds. As an Indigenous person, no matter what tribe(s) you are from, don’t question whether Crazy Horse’s prophecy will come true. Without a doubt, it surely will.

Accept, honor, and apply the prophecy in a positive way in your life.

Why? Because the prophecy lovingly came directly from Creator.

In reality, Crazy Horse, the great Lakota spiritual chief, who lived to be 37 years old and was murdered at Fort Robinson, Nebraska, was Creator’s chosen messenger to humanity, and unlike day-to-day media hype, this prophecy is timeless, true, and filled with Creator’s unconditional love, promise, power and grace to you and me.

As Indigenous people we matter. We have something to say, and, respectfully, humanity has something to learn from our Native ancestors, elders, and people. Just like the prophecy, don’t ignore it, accept it.

Yes Creator, I hear you in my mind and heart. I pray for hope, healing, and unity among all living things, as prophesized by the great Chief and your blessed messenger Crazy Horse.

Kenneth G. White Jr., MSW, is chief executive officer of Native Health Care Solutions in Flagstaff.