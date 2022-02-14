Guest Column | Rise up, Indian Country

By Kenneth G. White Jr.

America is Indian Country, always has been, always will be, no matter what.

In 2022 we must protect the people and Indian Country by exercising our right to vote in all forthcoming elections this year and in the future.

At this time, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act are before the U.S. Congress as proposed federal legislation to consider and approve.

A man of God

God bless you, Mr. John Lewis. You were a legend, a prophet, a warrior and a gift from God to humanity.

Many years ago, when I was the director of the Navajo Nation’s Foster Grandparent Program, we invited Mr. Lewis to be our keynote speaker at our annual elder awards ceremony. He accepted and I picked him up at the airport in Flagstaff and drove him to Tuba City on the Dine’ Nation about 90 miles away.

The Foster Grandparent Program recruited and placed over 200 Diné elders in public schools, boarding schools, special education schools, and day care centers to teach their valuable knowledge to children.

Their special presence in the schools was like placing a true living history book in the classroom filled with infinite knowledge, dignity and indigenous wisdom.

The Foster Grandparents were legends themselves – Mae Chee Castillo, Chee Willeto, Marie Keedah, John Bluesalt, Helen Tahe, among other great elders of the Diné Nation.

As we drove, Mr. Lewis asked me where the border of the Diné Nation began and I told him about 10 miles outside of Flagstaff, with the remaining 80 miles all Diné land.

He said, “This land is so beautiful. You mean all this land is Navajo Nation land?” I proudly said “Yes, it is.”

I will always remember what Mr. Lewis sincerely and thoughtfully said, “Don’t ever let anyone take this land away from you because It is God’s blessing to the Navajo Nation.”

Mr. Lewis visited with more than 200 elders from all over the Diné Nation throughout the day. He gave an inspiring and heartfelt keynote speech on civil rights that hit home to an audience of humble and powerful Diné elders, many of whom were respected community leaders themselves.

He spoke from his heart emphasizing the fact that all individuals, regardless of race, color or creed, are equal and have rights under the law.

He graciously sat down with the elders and ate stew, frybread and roast mutton cooked over an open fire.

There was no pomp and circumstance, he was one of us, comfortably visiting, listening and laughing with our sacred Diné elders.

Throughout the day he told me some wonderful stories, among which were his recollections of the great Dr. Martin Luther King. He had a sense of humor, curiosity and respect for the Diné people, land and culture.

In their own humble way, during the recognition ceremony, some elders would approach Mr. Lewis, shake his hand or hug him, and respectfully give him simple handmade gifts they made themselves, or with the school children, such as beadwork, drawings, yarn patterns, and artwork. It was their way of showing respect and love.

Throughout the day I knew I was in the presence of greatness. As Mr. Lewis was departing the terminal to board his flight, he turned to me and said, “If you believe in something, fight for it and never give up.”

Yes indeed, Mr. John Lewis was a dignified, spiritual, humble, powerful man of God. He truly had the warrior spirit and Indigenous wisdom ingrained in him. It was an honor to spend at least one day with him, a day I will never forget.

Thank you, Mr. John Lewis, for your beautiful life serving our Creator, fighting for the people and never giving up. You did your duty serving God by being the champion of voting rights for America’s everyday people. Tribal leaders must never forget his legacy and sacrifice as it directly impacts the well-being of all tribal members directly with regard to the importance and power of their each tribal member’s vote.

Voter suppression

Mr. John Lewis embodied all the values and characteristics humanity needs – above all, love for the people, recognition of their inalienable rights and service in honor of our Creator.

The 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prevents states from denying the right to vote on grounds of “race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 is a landmark federal legislation in the United States that prohibits racial discrimination in voting.

Despite these current federal laws, times have certainly changed from goodwill to evil plots, self-interests, insurrection ploys, and blatant lying. Today, more than ever, there is real-life voter suppression and unprovoked violence raising its ugly head in America.

These racist and discriminatory tactics include:

• Changing state election laws

• Purging voting rolls

• Invalidating votes

• Redistricting to favor one party over another

• Requiring a street address to register to vote

• Having only one voting location in large rural areas

• Creating early mail in voter barriers

• Making it illegal to provide water and food to voters in line

• Falsifying electoral college representation and documents

• Perpetuating the big lie that the presidential election was stolen. The big lie is a big lie.

These calculated tactics are meant to deter or prevent your vote, as exemplified by requiring a street address. I can imagine Grandma explaining her street address – “You drive west 10 miles on a dirt road; come to a cattle guard, turn left; then come to an old windmill and turn right. We live about two miles down the road.”

Very simple, you can’t have a street address if there is no post office.

Recommendations

Rise up, Indian Country! There is not one answer to enhancing voter participation in forthcoming elections.

However, tribes and coalitions must plan ahead and be proactive in voting initiatives based upon prayer, leadership, community involvement and their own unique circumstances.

The answer is your commitment to vote. Recommended tribal or community based proactive voting initiatives, an action plan for involvement, should include:

• Challenging state laws meant to suppress your vote

• Keeping tribal voting rolls up to date

• Consulting with tribal elders, leaders, and community members to develop an effective action plan to enhance tribal participation in all elections

• Challenging unfair redistricting efforts

• Educating tribal members on voting processes to vote and be counted

• Challenging the street address requirement to vote

• Providing voting material in various tribal and ethnic languages

• Having interpreters at voting locations

Native love for America

Diné and other Native people love this country more than anyone will ever realize. The dubious dates of 1492, i.e., Columbus “discovering” America, and 1776, i.e., the “Declaration of Independence” are misnomers to the real facts This land we call America is recognized and honored as Mother Earth by Native people and tribes from time immemorial.

Yes, real Native history pre-dates both these dubious dates and misinformation by thousands of years. Tell the historical truth. In fact, to exemplify the bond to this great land we call America, the Diné creation story beautifully articulates that the people emerged from the center of Mother Earth.

Our Native veterans bravely volunteered, defended and died for our country. Today, many of our brothers and sisters are suffering from physical, mental and spiritual illness as a result of their service and love defending this country.

Yes indeed, Native people love this country more than anyone will ever realize from a deeply honored Indigenous foundation, essence and true history.

Conclusion

Remember these words from the great John Lewis: “If you believe in something, fight for it and never give up.”

Remember and embrace that the Diné are a sovereign nation, not a government subservient to local, county, state and the federal government. Among racial, economic and political divides intentionally caused by one mentally deranged egomaniac and other special interests for money, power and greed, let our great sovereign Indian Nations unify and be heard through our timeless connection to, and infinite grace and love from, our Creator.

My dear beloved Native people, you count! Your family, extended family, elders, tribe, and all ethnicities count.

Rise up, Indian Country, and be heard through your vote. America is Indian land, always has been, always will be in the heart and mind of our Creator and Mother Earth.

All my love and respect to you, our Native elders, and our great Indian nations.

Kenneth G. White Jr., MSW, is chief executive officer of Native Health Care Solutions in Flagstaff.