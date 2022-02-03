Reporter’s Notebook | COVID-19 positive, what will stop the spread?

Last week, a family member had cold symptoms. They got tested and the results came back COVID-19 positive.

Soon after, I got tested at Gallup Indian Medical Center and later that day I was told I had also tested positive.

Luckily enough, I experienced little to no symptoms. My only symptoms were a runny nose and sneezing.

The family member I contracted the virus from is involved with the schools, specifically the schools that are still doing in-person classes.

I have been wondering when enough will be enough?

COVID-19, specifically the Omicron variant, has rushed through our schools and our students and teachers are in danger. Some people aren’t able to get the vaccines due to allergies, pre-existing health conditions, or age.

These people can be any of our relatives and in keeping these schools open, we are putting them and others in our community at risk.

Yes, our deaths aren’t as high as other parts in the country or compared to the beginning of the pandemic. But one death still has an impact on families and friends.

So when will these cases, deaths and hospitalizations be enough?

There are kids and school staff getting sick, they are now having to stay home and losing out on learning and educating. There’s also the possibility of them going home and spreading it further to people in their homes.

All of this could easily be prevented if the Nation would close the schools. The spread would stop and the deaths would go down.

School could easily be done online– they did this last year. Now the cases are going up and there’s no plan to do so.

People deserve to be safe and not to worry about whether they’ll get the virus from their family members.

When will enough be enough?