Area Briefs | Eastern Navajo Fair canceled

CROWNPOINT

The Eastern Navajo Fair Board has canceled the 2022 Eastern Navajo Fair.

On April 25, the board unanimously agreed to cancel this year’s event based on continued concerns involving COVID-19 and possible outbreaks caused by variants.

With the recognition of Navajo Nation Public Health Emergency Orders in place, the board has taken this action to protect the health and well-being of guests, participants, cowboys, cowgirls, fans, and 31 communities of the Eastern Navajo Agency.

“The health and safety of the community is our top priority and at the forefront of all decisions made during this unprecedented and rapidly evolving situation,” Board President Johnny Johnson said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair board has seen a decrease in sponsorships and continues to monitor expenses related to the pandemic.

The additional time will allow for planning to deliver a great event next year, and the board looks forward to seeing you all at the 2023 Eastern Navajo Fair.

Information: Douglas Capitan, EasternNavajoFairInfo@gmail.com or 505-208-2888.

Diné College tops fundraising goal

TSAILE, Ariz. – Diné College raised more than $2.1 million in the first quarter of this year, topping the fundraising goal.

The college broke the record in the first three months of 2022.

The unprecedented campaign was propelled by 11 large donations from individuals, corporations, and organizations in support of academic growth and institutional stability.

Adrian Lerma, development officer, said, “This may be in response to the unyielding support of students, staff, and faculty during uncertain times that has inspired gifts from donors who believe in the direction of the college.”

Most of the fundraising has been devoted to improving accessibility for all students by focusing on scholarships, laptops and broadband access.

But what is unique this time, officials said, is the focus on operational support to improve and create new and existing academic programs.

The college is developing two graduate programs and expect to begin offering a master’s degree in biology and a master’s in business administration and an executive management training program next spring.

The fundraiser also will help expand outreach to graduating high school seniors with the first 200 who apply, enroll, register and attend receiving a 100% tuition grant.

In addition, the 100% tuition grant is continued for all current students in good standing. The college is also offering 50% off for all other students.

The college has exceeded fundraising goals for the past two years. With the launch of the Diné College Alumni Association, graduates who are established in their careers are motivated to give back to the institution.

“We have placed a high priority in seeking alternative revenue to continually build our college,” said Charles Roessel, president of the college. “A few years ago, the board of regents prioritized fundraising and we are beginning to see the benefits.”

Native-led 360-mile prayer run

SALT LAKE CITY – The Native-led nonprofit SLC Air Protectors will host the third annual “Running As Medicine Prayer Run” May 10-14.

Indigenous runners will trek more than 360 miles over five days, joined by runners from local communities along the way.

The journey will begin at the base of Bears Ears National Monument and conclude at Warm Springs Park in Salt Lake City.

Bears Ears is a traditional gathering place for tribes, including the Hopi, Diné, Ute, Paiute, and Zuni. Warm Springs is of historical and cultural significance to the Ute, Paiute, and Shoshone.

This year’s theme, “Healing Our Mother – Healing Ourselves,” aims to bring awareness to the interconnected nature of individuals, communities, and the planet.

The local community is invited to join the final leg in Salt Lake City on May 14. People will convene at Murray Park at 11 a.m. and travel together to Warm Springs Park, arriving in the early afternoon. A celebration will follow.

Information: slcairprotectors.org/prayer-run