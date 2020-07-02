Police Blotter for June 21-27

County sheriff’s report, June 21-27

HOLBROOK – The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity from Jue 21 through 27.

Holbrook area

On June 21, Andrew Michael Schlechty, 31, of Winslow, was arrested in Holbrook for a misdemeanor warrant and misconduct involving a weapon. Andrew was booked into the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

On June 22, Jonathan Tsosie, 34, of Ganado, and Sharon Oskey, 29, of Ganado, were arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misconduct involving a weapon. They were jailed at the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

Winslow area

On June 24, Ricky Ben, 26, of Blue Gap, Arizona, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol (above .08). He was booked into the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Jail.