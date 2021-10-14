Police Report: Double fatal head-on crash on Navajo Route 5

ALBUQUERQUE

On Oct. 5, at approximately 10:23 a.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a double fatal head-on crash on Navajo Route 5 near milepost 15, south of Farmington.

The initial investigation indicated a 2019 Maserati car, driven by a 27-year-old male from Surprise, Arizona, was traveling east on Navajo Route 5.

Near milepost 15, for reasons unknown, the Maserati drifted into oncoming traffic of the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2021 Volvo SUV.

The driver of the Volvo, Michael Shannon McCraren, 50, from Tucson, was killed in the crash.

A passenger, a 48-year-old female from Tucson, sustained unknown injuries and was transported by emergency medical personnel to a hospital. She was later transported by air to the UNM Hospital in Albuquerque.

The driver of the Maserati sustained unknown injuries in the crash and was transported by emergency medical personnel to an area hospital in Farmington.

A passenger in the Maserati, Hannah Elisabeth Cornelson, 28, from Surprise, was also killed, succumbing to injuries at an area hospital.

Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash. An investigation continues by the New Mexico State Police with the assistance of the New Mexico State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit and Aerial Drone Team.

Based on the outcome of the crash investigation, charges may be pending for the driver of the Maserati.

Navajo Co. Sheriff’s report, Sept. 26 to Oct. 2

HOLBROOK, Ariz. – The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity from Sunday, Sept. 26, through Saturday, Oct. 2.

On Sept. 26, deputies responded to a call in Overgaard about a verbal domestic dispute. Wojciech Kuczynski, 50, of Overgaard, was arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex for disorderly conduct/domestic violence.

On Sept. 26, deputies were notified of a road rage incident that occurred at the Country Store off Concho Highway in Snowflake, Arizona. After further investigation, Jeremy Elery, 31, of Snowflake, Arizona, was arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex for disorderly conduct/domestic violence, disorderly conduct and probation violation.

On Sept. 26, deputies assisted Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department with traffic control due to a crash at McCoy Drive and State Route 260 in Pinetop. While they were assisting, a vehicle drove over road flares and almost struck sheriff vehicles and deputies. The driver, Christopher Whitten, 44, of Phoenix, was arrested for DUI, possession of an open container within passenger compartment, and endangerment.

On Sept, 29, deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 87 near milepost 341. More than 27 pounds of methamphetamine was located inside the vehicle. The single occupant, Marisol Sandoval-Verdugo, 56, of Ca Tedrel City, California, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for transportation of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of drugs.

On Sept. 30, deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 77 near milepost 347 for a traffic offense. After a DUI investigation was complete, Scott Noreen, 33, of Show Low, Arizona, was arrested for DUI/drugs.

On Oct. 2, deputies were advised of a vehicle driving erratically on State Route 260 in Lakeside, Arizona. After a DUI investigation, Hope Begay, 27, of Pinon, was arrested for DUI related charges.