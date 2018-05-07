Friday declared tribal holiday

WINDOW ROCK

This Friday, May 11, has been declared Navajo Nation Police Officer Day, and will be a holiday for all eligible Navajo Nation employees.

The day will be observed on the second Friday of May from here on out, according to a memorandum issued by the president on May 3, pursuant to a Navajo Nation Council resolution.

According to the memo, the day goes along with National Peace Officers Memorial Day, May 15, which was proclaimed by President John Kennedy in 1962. The week of May 15 was declared National Police Week by a joint resolution of Congress that same year.

“National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others,” the memo reads. “Many states also pay tribute to fallen officers during National Police Week.

“It would be appropriate for the Navajo People to set aside a day n May to pay tribute to fallen officers and recognize Navajo Nation Police officers who work on behalf of the Navajo People,” the memo states.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link. Or, subscribe via mail or online here.