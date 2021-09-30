Willie V. Jodie Jr.

GALLUP — Funeral services for Willie V. Jodie Jr., 53, of Mulholland Well, New Mexico, will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m., at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with John Boyd Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Gallup.

Willie was born Sept. 21, 1968, in Grants, New Mexico, into the Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together Clan), born for Mą’ii deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass Clan). He passed away Sept. 27, 2021, in Gallup.

Willie graduated from Crownpoint High School in 1987 and worked for Gallup McKinley County Schools-Chief Manuelito.

He was a world champion hazer, a member of all rodeo associations, and supported his brother, nephews and nieces in all sports.

Willie is survived by his brothers, Hollis W. Jodie, Sheridan O. Jodie and Quentin R. Jodie; sisters, Orlynda L. Jodie, Michaelyn Jodie, Quenteena Jodie, and Cindy L. Jodie; and 12 grandchildren.

Willie is preceded in death by his mother, Esther A. Jodie; father, Willie Jodie Sr.; and brother, Leandro Jodie.

Pallbearers will be Sheridan O. Jodie, Mike Murphy, Kyle Smith, Jeremiah Jodie, Ronald Nez, and Calvery Hogue.

Honorary pallbearers will be Willard Henry, Norman Bates, Arthur Arviso, Hollis Jodie, Alvin Smith, and Robbie Murphy.

A reception will take place at the Gallup Community Center, following services.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Norman L. Murphy

GALLUP — Funeral services for Norman Lou Murphy, 59, of Iyanbito, New Mexico, will be held Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m., at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with Pastor Mark Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Rehoboth, New Mexico.

Norman was born Jan. 31, 1962, in Gallup, into the Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tsin sikaadnii (Clamp Tree Clan). He passed away Sept. 25, 2021, in Gallup.

Norman enjoyed auto detailing, woodworking, watching the Seahawks play, playing basketball, listening to his nephews sing powwow music, watching his brother and nephew team rope, and spending time with his family, friends and grandchildren.

Norman is survived by his wife, Anjoy Murphy; son, Nolan Murphy; daughters, Leann Murphy, Nayandra Murphy and Myreah Murphy; brothers, Wilfred Murphy, Delfred Murphy and Peter Murphy Jr.; sisters, Margaret Benally, Ethel Wood and Arlene Chicharello; and eight grandchildren.

Norman is preceded in death by his mother, Jean C. Murphy; father, Peter Murphy Sr.; and sisters, Janis Murphy and Lillian Murphy.

Pallbearers will be Shanon Smith, Lionel Spencer, Samuel King, Willie Antonio, Shawn Murphy, Malcolm Murphy, CJ Murphy, and Aldren Chicharello.

Honorary pallbearers will be Wilfred Murphy, Peter Murphy, Delfred Murphy, and Nelvin Murphy.

A reception will take place at the Murphy residence (127 Dakota Loop) in Iyanbito, following services.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Bennie B. Robbins Jr. (Sept. 24, 1941 – Sept. 20, 2021)

DEER SPRINGS, Ariz. — Graveside service for Bennie B. Robbins Jr. was held Sept. 25 in Deer Springs, Arizona, with Father Blane Grein of Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, officiating.

Bennie was born Sept. 24, 1941, in Fort Defiance, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan). His cheii is Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People); nalí is Honágháahnii (One-walks-around). He passed away Sept. 20, 2021, in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and was laid to rest in the family plot in Deer Springs.

Bennie, also known as “Slim” or “Sonny” to his close relatives, graduated from Window Rock High School in 1960 with post-high-school college classes in electrical engineering.

He entered the U.S. Marine Corps, Camp Pendleton, San Diego, California, in October 1965 and was honorably discharged on Oct. 6, 1971, where he served as private first class, lance corporal, promoting to sergeant in December 1967. He served two tours in Vietnam in 1967 and 1969 and remained in the Marine Corps Reserves from 1969 to 1971, also earning several prestigious medals.

Bennie worked for the BIA/Native American Corporation in Juneau and Anchorage, Alaska, in the 1970s and then spent over 30 years working within the Santa Ana Pueblo as a tribal resource coordinator, served on the Tribal Utilities Board, and was the local sheriff serving eight terms under the tribal governor where he retired from the Santa Ana Pueblo in December 2018.

Slim loved listening to KTNN, catching up on the rez news in the Navajo Times, watching the History Channel documentaries, Major Baseball League, college and NFL football, and was an avid “Window Rock Scout” fan. For the love of baseball and people, he helped obtain funding so all the local Pueblos could have decent baseball fields and summer baseball leagues.

Slim loved coming back to the Navajo rez to enjoy his mutton/frybread fest and admire the Chuska Mountains and Blue Canyon areas.

Slim loved his family dearly. He was a thinker, coach, mentor, teacher, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, in-law, friend, and most of all, a natural fun loving “jokester” of which we will all miss.

Bennie is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Norma Jean Robbins; son, James Michael Robbins; daughter, Rachelle Robbins-Montoya; and five grandchildren, all from Santa Ana Pueblo/Bernalillo, New Mexico; brother, Leonard Robbins; and sisters, Victoria Birch, Marjorie Frame, Christine Hale, and Charlotte S. Damon.

Bennie is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Ann and Bennie B. Robbins Sr.; son, Gerald Wayne Robbins; brothers, Joseph, Stanley and Franklin Robbins; sisters, Virginia Jones and Myrtle Hickson; maternal grandparents, Onebah and John E. Watchman; paternal grandparents, Nellie and Benino Robbins; and niece, nephews and granddaughter.

Pallbearers were Ronnie Montoya, Colin Robbins, Amber Dawn Martin, Lawrence M.B. Hickson, Daniel Damon III, Aaron Joe, and Wendell Birch and family members.

Honorary pallbearers were James Manuelito Jr., James Paisano, Larry Pasqual Jr., Leon Shirley, Henry Quiver, Peter Yazzie, Leonard Robbins, and Daniel Damon Jr.

Daniels Family Funeral Services of Rio Rancho was in charge of the funeral arrangements. They did a fantastic job transporting Slim around the Santa Ana Village to bid farewell and back home to his resting place.

Special thanks to the Tséhootsooí Twin Warrior Society for the 21-gun salute and playing Taps for Slim.

Andrew Raymond Christensen

GALLUP — Ray Christensen, a member of the Navajo Nation, passed away July 27, 2021, in Gallup. He was a prominent businessman and avid sportsman.

Ray was born to Anita Tohtsoni Christensen and George Julius Christensen in 1938. He was born into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for the English People.

Ray grew up in Church Rock, New Mexico, on the Navajo Nation (east of Gallup), where his father had a trading post. He graduated from Gallup High School where he was a great basketball player and attended Arizona State University.

Ray’s study of engineering was cut shortly upon the death of his father-in-law and after two years he returned to Gallup to manage the business, Elite Laundry, in 1968. He expanded the business by opening and running numerous laundry satellite locations across the Navajo Nation, employing many Navajo workers who became close friends.

Ray got out of bed very early to stay in touch with his beloved Navajo friends. He enjoyed listening to the Navajo Nation radio news and his police scanner during his travels, keeping up with old friends and sports activities across the rez. When he wasn’t on the road, he was busy spending mornings with his mom and her coffee and donuts.

In Gallup, Ray was also active as a team coach and generous in supporting young teams for years, as he and Jake Abeyta coached the Elite Laundry team. For years, Elite Laundry did not charge Gallup baseball teams for washing and storing uniforms for the next season.

Ray loved rodeos and fairs. He was especially fond of bidding on blue-ribbon youth livestock auctions, where he would bid to insure young Navajos got top dollar for their animals. Often he would give the animals he purchased back to be sold again to benefit these young people.

Ray was a sportsman’s ideal. He was active in “over 60 baseball,” loved hunting around Luna and fishing at Lake Powell. He was a gentle, kind listener for all who needed a friend. He is dearly missed by family and friends.

Ray is survived by his wife, Mary Jean Christensen; daughter, Dr. Loretta Christensen; son, Ray Christensen Jr. and wife Clarissa; sisters, Donna M. Christensen of Albuquerque, and Mattie M. Christensen of Window Rock; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ray is preceded in death by his brothers, James “Mo” Christensen and Chris R. Christensen.

Jeff Johnson

FORT DEFIANCE — Graveside service for Jeff Johnson, 61, of Fort Defiance, was held Sept. 29 at the Fort Defiance Veterans Cemetery.

Jeff was born May 27, 1960, in Fort Defiance, into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). He passed away Sept. 22, 2021, in Albuquerque.

Jeff graduated from Window Rock High School in 1979 and attended Diné College from 1980 to 1981 and the Navajo Nation Law Enforcement Academy in 1984. He worked for the Office of Youth Development, Navajo Nation Forestry, BIA Forestry, Gallup Correctional Facility, and Navajo Nation Law Enforcement from 1984 to 1995.

Jeff enjoyed farming, going for walks, fishing, helping family, reading the newspaper, watching football, tending to farm animals, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Jeff is survived by his sons, Jeffery Johnson and Kevin Johnson; daughters, Latoya Johnson, Jalayne Johnson, Jaime Johnson, and Shannon Johnson; brothers, Lawrence Johnson, Larry Johnson, Armond Johnson, and Elvis Johnson; sisters, Betty Yazzie, Edna Yazzie, Elouise Watchman, Darlene Johnson, Marcella Johnson, and Sandra Johnson; and eight grandchildren.

Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Frank Johnson; sister, Marie Cleveland; brother, Henry Johnson; uncle, Otto Stewart; and grandson, Alex Ross.

Pallbearers were Jeffery Johnson, Jayden Ross, Jonathan Cotton, Elvis Johnson, Lionel Johnson, and Kevin Johnson.

Honorary pallbearer was Shannon Johnson.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Zechary Jensen Arizona

MIDDLE MESA, Ariz. — Graveside service for Zechary Jensen Arizona, 37, of Tonalea, Arizona, will be held Friday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. (noon MST), in Middle Mesa, Arizona, with Pastor Trujillo Esplain officiating.

Zechary was born Dec. 25, 1983, in Tuba City, into the Tsénjíkiní (Honey Combed Rock People Clan), born for Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). His nalí is Naakai dine’é (Mexican); cheii is Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People). He passed away Sept. 16, 2021, in Wood, South Dakota.

Zechary attended Camelback High School in Phoenix, and completed courses at Eastern Arizona College. He worked in fencing, construction and was a wildland firefighter.

Zechary enjoyed music, drawing and spending time with his sons and family.

Zechary is survived by his sons, Zavien Paul Arizona and Jaden Ned Arizona; mother, Nora Arizona; brothers, Nevy Arizona and Zander Arizona; and sisters, Arvena Arizona and Paulynn Arizona.

Zechary is preceded in death by his father, Paul Arizona; brother, Aaron Arizona; and grandparents, Sally and Nevy Jensen, and Martha and Bill Arizona.

Pallbearers will be Nevy Arizona, Zander Arizona, Andrew Arizona, Jake Boyd, Phillip Glander, Chason Castro, Cecil Villalpando, and Rudy Guevara.

Honorary pallbearers will be Zavien Arizona and Jaden Arizona.

A reception will take place in Middle Mesa, following service.

Valley Ridge Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Curtis Begay Sr.

FORT DEFIANCE — Graveside service for Curtis Begay Sr., 71, of Fort Defiance, was held Sept. 23 in Fort Defiance, with James Bennett Jr. officiating.

Curtis was born Nov. 10, 1949, in Fort Defiance, into the Tł’ógí (Weaver-Zia Clan), born for Deeshchii’nii (Start of the Red Streak People Clan). He passed away Sept. 20, 2021, in Navajo, New Mexico.

Curtis attended Window Rock High School and was employed as a carpenter. He was a mechanic and jack-of-all-trades who enjoyed woodworking, photography, traveling, fishing, camping, and leather crafts.

Curtis is survived by his wife, Rose Ann Begay; sons, Curtis Begay Jr. (Diane M. Begay) and Kirk Begay (Juwlie Tabaha); daughters, Viola Plummer, Ledonia R. Lucero (Manuel Lucero), and Christie Begay (Bud); and 19 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Curtis is preceded in death by Cecil Benally, Phillip Benally, Nicholas Benally, Eugene Benally, Atthkedesbah Musket, John Begay Sr., George Begay Sr., and Chinabah Musket.

Pallbearers were Derwin Williams, Delbert Yazzie, Thomas Burnside Jr., Carjean Avery, and Julio Weckmann.

Honorary pallbearers were Manuel Lucero Sr., Manuel Lucero Jr. and Curtis Begay Jr.

Summit Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Wallace L. Peshlakai

FORT DEFIANCE — Graveside service for Wallace Lee Peshlakai, 68, of Fort Defiance, will be held today, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m., at the Fort Defiance cemetery with John Peshlakai Jr. officiating.

Wallace was born July 22, 1953, in Morenci, Arizona, into the Tótsohnii (Big Water Clan), born for Tódík’ózhí (Salt Water Clan). His nalí is Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge); cheii is Naakai dine’é (Mexican). He passed away Sept. 26, 2021, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Wallace graduated from Morenci High School in 1972 and was employed as a pipefitter/welder.

Wallace is survived by his wife, Gertrude Peshlakai; son, Rumaldo Peshlakai; daughter, Marlyne Jesus; and 10 grandchildren.

Wallace is preceded in death by his parents, June and John Peshlakai.

A drive-thru reception will take place at Gertrude Peshlakai’s residence (Old Red Lake Road, House RA-91) in Fort Defiance, following service.

Summit Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Christopher Wayne

FORT DEFIANCE — Graveside service for Christopher Wayne, 36, of Fort Defiance, was held Sept. 28 at the Fort Defiance community cemetery with Pastor Daniel Cleveland officiating.

Christopher was born March 12, 1985, in Fort Defiance, into the ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). He passed away Sept. 15, 2021, in Gallup.

Christopher enjoyed playing basketball.

Christopher is survived by his mother, Christine Katherine Wayne; brothers, Leroy Wayne, Chris Erik Wayne, Tyrell Allen Bia, and David Mitchell III; and sisters, Meredith Mitchell and Krystal Mitchell.

Christopher is preceded in death by his father, Lavon Wilson; and grandparents, Reah and Joe Scott, and Sadie and Steven Wilson.

Pallbearers were Manuel Cleveland, Albert Cleveland, Aaronson Scott, Nolson Scott, Lloyd Yazzie, and Cordell Yazzie.

Honorary pallbearer was David Mitchell III.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Geebah Slim

HOUCK, Ariz. — Graveside service for Geebah Slim, 104, of Lupton, Arizona, will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Houck community cemetery with Ronnie Yazzie officiating.

Geebah was born Feb. 2, 1917, in Lupton, into the Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). She passed away Sept. 26, 2021, in Lupton.

Geebah supported her family by doing silversmith work and weaving rugs. She enjoyed cooking, weaving and spending time with her grandchildren. She was always a loving grandmother.

Geebah is survived by her sons, Benny Slim Sr., Leonard Slim, Johnny Slim, Jon Francisco, Kenneth Slim, and Daniel Slim; daughters, Nettie Slim, Helen Slim, Esther Bodie, Minnie Woody, and Rita Daye; and 39 grandchildren, 85 great-grandchildren and 19 great-great-grandchildren.

Geebah is preceded in death by her husband, John Slim; and son, Sam Slim.

Pallbearers will be Demetrius Begaye, Thaddeus Daye, Benny Slim Jr., Christian Begaye, Sherwin Monroe, and Malcolm Yazzie.

Honorary pallbearers will be Benny Slim Sr., Leonard Slim, Johnny Slim, Jon Francisco, Kenneth Slim, and Daniel Slim.

A curbside reception will take place at the Slim residence (five miles south of the Lupton Chapter House), following service.

Summit Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ben Thomas Jr.

MICHAELS, Ariz. — Graveside service for Ben Thomas Jr., 61, of St. Michaels, Arizona, will be held Friday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m., at the St. Michaels community cemetery with Father Edgardo Diaz officiating.

Ben was born Nov. 27, 1959, in Fort Defiance, into the Hashtł’ishnii (Mud Clan), born for ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan). He passed away Sept. 26, 2021, in Fort Defiance.

Ben graduated from Window Rock High School in 1977 and was employed as a journeyman/ironworker. He enjoyed playing basketball, watching NFL football games and listening to the Beatles.

Ben is survived by the mother of his sons, Sophie Sage; sons, Matthew Thomas and Isaiah Thomas; father, Ben Thomas Sr.; brothers, Leo Thomas, Jasper Thomas, Jesse Thomas, and Melvin Thomas; and sister, Carole Thomas.

Ben is preceded in death by his mother, Ella Mae Thomas; daughter, Bethane Thomas; sister, Eleanor Peshlakai; brother, Everett Thomas; and grandparents, Nealand and Nanabah Belone.

Pallbearers will be Mark Peterson, Vincent Tsosie and Rydell Nez.

Food trays will be available following service.

Summit Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

